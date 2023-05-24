5 best Breathing Styles in Roblox Project Slayers

Roblox Project Slayers was inspired by the popular Slayers Unleashed anime/manga franchise. The gameplay allows gamers to play either as Humans, Demons, or Hybrids. Additionally, they can equip different types of Blood Demon Arts and Breathing Styles to become formidable fighters on the map.

Breathing Styles are vital in the gameplay as they can enhance a player's damage output. In this title, out of the three classes, access to Breathing Styles is exclusive to players who have chosen Humans or Hybrids.

The ten Breathing Styles currently present in Project Slayers are:

Flame Breathing

Snow Breathing

Beast Breathing

Thunder Breathing

Sun Breathing

Insect Breathing

Mist Breathing

Water Breathing

Wind Breathing

Sound Breathing

This article lets readers learn about the best Breathing Styles in Roblox Project Slayers.

Roblox Slayers Unleashed: Best Breathing Styles players must know

In this Roblox game's new meta, only a few Breathing Styles are potent and can be used to dominate PvP and PvE servers.

1) Thunder Breathing

Thunder Breathing is undoubtedly one of the, if not the best, Breathing Styles in Roblox Project Slayers. Players who prefer evasive movement and inflicting tremendous damage during fights can happily choose the Thunder Breathing Style.

To obtain this style, one must travel to Zapiwara Mountain and complete the quests offered by Jigoro Kuwajima. After finishing the training quests that involve meditating, lung training, body training, and dodging thunder, players must defeat Zanegustu, the Thunder Trainee, to acquire this Breathing Style in this Roblox title.

Significant features:

A new ability called Godspeed is unlocked if the player is of the Agatsuma Clan

Spells with low cooldowns and high stun capability

Perfect use of combos allows individuals to defeat the strongest NPCs and players

2) Wind Breathing

The Wind Breathing Style is one of the finest and most potent styles in Roblox Project Slayers. This style is ideal for gamers who like to control PvE and PvP fights with deadly combo attacks.

Players must talk to Jinger, the trainer, and complete breathing quests to acquire the Wind Breathing Style. Individuals must be of level 15 and have 5000 Wen (in-game currency) to start this quest. Additionally, they are advised to purchase a sword from the weapon shop in the village before they start the journey to the trainer's location.

Significant features:

Vicious combo potential that can turn the tide of any losing

Crowd control spells that can keep enemies at bay

Cold Mountain Wind and Itaden Typhoon inflict an enormous amount of damage

3) Beast Breathing

Beast Breathing is similar to the Wind Breathing Style in Roblox Project Slayers. Additionally, this style is well-known for its erratic movement speed and inflicting significant damage in a short span. Players who opt for combo spells that do AOE damage can try out the Beast Breathing Style.

Players wishing to obtain the Beast Breathing Style must be level 75 and have 10,000 Wen. Furthermore, they must travel to the Beast Cave and talk to the trainer to begin the breathing quests.

Significant features:

Fast-paced combos

Devouring Rush is the best spell in the style's spell arsenal

Can master the style and take part in brutal PvP fights

4) Mist Breathing

Mist Breathing is for players who love to conceal themselves during fights with haste movement speed. The rapid sword attacks from the Breathing Style can also eliminate your foes within minutes.

Roblox players must be over level 75 and have 150 horns with 10,000 Wen to engage in the trainer's quests. Furthermore, one must get past the Muichiro Tokito location and reach the end of the misty maze to complete the Mist Breathing training.

Significant features:

Obscuring Clouds does dps to enemies and makes the users ethereal

Avoid dying and change the tide of the fights by using Obscuring Clouds

Eight Layered Mist stacks damage

5) Flame Breathing

As the name hints, this Breathing Style focuses on flame-based spell techniques infamous for inflicting raw damage. Players who want to go full Rambo on their enemies are advised to use this style.

Interested players must talk to the trainer in Mop City, given that their level is at or above 75. Additionally, they will need 10,000 Wen and 150 Demon Horns. This Breathing Style can be a nuisance to your enemies in PvP and PvE servers.

Significant features:

Slash moves that do fire damage

Rengoku does immense damage after a straight-out hit

Unknowing Fire does a 360° horizontal attack move

