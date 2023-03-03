Top 5 swords in Roblox King Legacy

Amongst Roblox titles based on the famous One Piece franchise, King Legacy stood out due to its special features and combat system. Robloxians are tasked with becoming legendary fighters in the action-packed world of King Legacy.

One can either play as a marine or pirate in this Roblox game. Furthermore, they will need the finest swords and resources to become the best on the server. Certain swords inflict a lot of damage and can turn the tide in tedious fights. However, these selections are rare and can cost quite a fortune.

Individuals can also use Devil Fruits and swords to overcome their strongest foes. Interested players can scroll down to learn more about the best swords in Roblox King Legacy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best swords in Roblox King Legacy are featured below

1) Authentic Triple Katana (Second Sea weapon)

The Authentic Triple Katana is based on Roronoa Zoro's triple katana gear stance. Many players have declared Triple Katana the best sword in King Legacy due to its high damage capability and rarity.

Players can get this sword by opening the reward chest after defeating a Sea King on the map. However, the drop chance is meager, and it can take a few tries before acquiring the Authentic Triple Katana.

Features

Damage output and mobility

Strong M1 usage

Depends upon luck when opening the chest

2) Acroscythe (Second Sea weapon)

Acroscythe is one of the best swords in Roblox King Legacy. With this weapon, players can easily reign supreme on the server. Furthermore, they can defeat the strongest NPCs and other elite opponents roaming the map with the help of Acroscythe.

Players can get their hands on this sword by defeating a sea beast in a new world or opening a reward chest after defeating a Sea King. The drop rates are as follows:

Bronze Chest: 0.072%

Silver Chest: 1%

Golden Chest: 5%

Features

Lifesteal (players can engage in fights with low HP)

Teleportation after using M1

Low cooldowns (can kite the strongest enemies during combat)

3) Longaevus (Second Sea weapon)

Longaevus is the rarest sword in Roblox King Legacy, with a drop rate of 0.1%. Players can get this sword by opening chests after defeating the Ghost Ship Raid Boss. This sword is perfect for grinding and can be used by those who want to spend hours completing fighting quests.

Players can quickly adapt to the movesets and master the sword's spell showcase. Additionally, Longaevus is perfect for raid missions and can be used in boss fights.

Features

Can easily break Kenbunshoku Haki

Randomly stuns NPCs when hit

One of the best legendary swords

4) Hell Sword (Second Sea weapon)

The Hell Sword is known for its massive AOE and crowd control damage. Those who want to eliminate their foes within a few seconds can consider using this weapon. Additionally, it inflicts heavy damage and can be used in difficult engagements.

Players can add this sword to their collection by defeating the King Samurai with a 50% drop rate. Numerous pundits have claimed that Hell Sword is the best of its kind in Roblox King Legacy.

Features

Long stun range

Very easy to obtain

Inferno Cut (Z) can be used to defeat evasive foes

5) Dark Blade (Robux weapon)

Dark Blade is the only sword that can be purchased with Robux in King Legacy. Players must be willing to spend 1000 Robux to purchase the gamepass and the sword. The investment could be worth it, as Dark Blade is one of the strongest swords in the game.

Those who want damage can consider using the Dark Blade to boost their damage control.

Features

Dark Blade V2 free of cost

Very easy to get this sword

Perfect weapon for starters

The sword gives out 4k damage and does above 4.6k damage when combined with Busoshoku Haki.

