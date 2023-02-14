The 5 Rarest and Most Coveted Roblox Hats

In recent years, customizing Roblox avatars in the metaverse has become increasingly popular. Many players spend a boatload of Robux to make their avatars look the best. The gaming platform also provides a variety of unique headwear and other accessories to enhance the avatars' appearance.

Given their scarcity and worth, certain hats demand exorbitant prices. Over time, certain hats have gained a lot of value due to their exclusivity and price tags. Some old accessories and headwear have been removed from the store, thus increasing desirability.

Moreover, the addition of new hats and cosmetics attracted several new players. Scroll down to learn about the five legendary hats that have become the holy grail for many Robloxians.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Kleus Aphthiton and 4 other hats in Roblox metaverse that are difficult to obtain

1) Dominus Frigidus

As most are aware, Dominus Frigidus is one of the rarest hats in the metaverse. Upon its release back on March 24, 2011, only 26 copies were put up for sale for $487.50 or 39,000 Robux each. The hat was created by Sethycakes, who, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, collaborated with Roblox and released Dominus Frigidus.

Now, only a few copies are left for grabs, and it is worth over a whopping 19 million Robux. Interested individuals must spend over a million USD to obtain Dominus Frigidus.

2) Eerie Pumpkin Head

Eerie Pumpkin Head is a limited edition hat awarded to players who won the Spooky Building Contest on Halloween 2007. Initially, only 33 copies of the hat were given out. However, several accounts with Eerie Pumpkin Head have been deleted or inactive, thus increasing its value a lot more.

Currently, only 10 copies exist, and interested buyers must be willing to spend a fortune to get their hands on the special Halloween hat.

3) Wanwood Crown

The Wanwood Crown was brought to the store on April 16, 2009. This unusual hat was given to the top 10 players with the most visited places in the Worlds of Wood Building Contest. Only 10 copies exist, becoming one of the most sought-after hats in the metaverse.

The following are the winners of the World of Wood Building Contest:

Den_S

SinisterAlex

Underworldruler

Havemeat

undertaker49

Darkrai980

zshakoblah

legoskull

Tribefan212

Antsunator

Players are urged not to get scammed if someone offers them the Wanwood Crown, as it is pretty impossible to find one for sale at a low price. Interested individuals must spend over $250,000 to acquire it.

4) Domino Crown

Players who won the Domino Rally Building Contest on June 5, 2007, were rewarded with the Domino Crown. Initially, only 13 copies were given out to the winners. However, only 7 exist in the metaverse as of now. Players must spend over $100,500 to add the Domino Crown to their inventory. The crown has been favored by users more than 53,000 times on Roblox.

5) The Kleus Aphthiton

The official description states:

"Kleos Aphthiton: undying glory. This helm was won in the August 2007 Grand Melee competition. Other helms like it were awarded to the top four finishers in that contest. It is very rare."

Even the hat's description states that it is virtually impossible to find. The Kleos Aphthiton was bestowed to the top four finalists in the Grand Melee Competition on August 27, 2007. This is also the first Roblox limited edition hat that has never been sold for Robux. Linkmon99, the famed YouTuber, has listed his Kleos Aphthiton for a staggering 9,999,999 Robux.

