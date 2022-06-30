Which is the most expensive Devil Fruit in Roblox King Legacy? 

Devil Fruits are vital in both the Roblox world of King Legacy and the One Piece universe. The topic of Devil Fruits has been the buzz of the One Piece community since its inception. The significance of Devil Fruits stays unchanged in almost every game based on the popular anime.

Players can become feared pirates sailing the seven seas in this Roblox game's in-game world. There are three types of Devil Fruits: Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia.

Players can use Paramecia Devil Fruit to gain superhuman power. When used, Zoan fruit transfigures users into animals, whereas Logia fruits grant players invincibility against sword attacks.

Certain uncommon fruits are extremely valuable in the game, and players will frequently pay a fortune to acquire them. Uo Uo No Mi is the most expensive Devil Fruit, and it is also known as the Dragon Fruit, which has become the Holy Grail for some players in the game.

Amidst several Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy, Dragon Fruit reigns supreme

What is Uo Uo No Mi (Dragon) fruit?

In the anime One Piece, Muramasa, the Blacksmith of the Outlaw Pirates, consumed this fruit. Dragon Fruit is a Zoan-type Devil Fruit that transforms players into dragons or dragon-human hybrids when consumed. Muramasa gains dragon power after consuming the Dragon fruit, and players can do the same in-game to transform into a dreaded pirate with the power of the Dragon Fruit.

Dragon Fruit is arguably one of the most powerful Devil Fruits available in the game. It does the most damage and grants the characters with the second-fastest speed in the game (Light Fruit being the quickest).

How to obtain Dragon Fruit

Players have a 0.5% chance of purchasing the fruit from 'Gacha' (the NPC-based Devil Fruit market) and a 1% chance of purchasing the fruit from the 'Black Market' (only if the fruit is in stock, which is very rare). With a limited amount of Gacha per day, it is nearly impossible to get the Dragon Fruit in the game. This fruit cannot be awakened, and players can directly access its full power.

Devil Fruits spawn at any random location on the map every 1-2 hours and despawn after 15 minutes. While players blessed with luck can find Dragon Fruit on the map, the cost of one Dragon Fruit amounts to 6,500,000 Beli and 10 Gems if players want to buy the fruit from the Black Market in the game.

Players run on a timer of 10 minutes to consume a Devil Fruit right after obtaining it. When the timer runs out, the Devil Fruit just disappears from the players' inventories. Therefore, if players get a Dragon Fruit out of nowhere, they should eat it as quickly as possible and embark on a mission to use the newly earned power.

Uses of Dragon Fruit in Roblox King Legacy

When the Dragon fruit is consumed, players can't use weapons or any fighting skillsets. Players are strictly advised not to swim when the Devil Fruit is activated. With the fruit, players receive a massive base health increase of up to 80%. Players can use three spells in human form and they are:

Press the Z key to use Hell Bullet

Press the X key to blaze Disaster Storm

Press the C key to Roar

In Roblox King Legacy, players can transform into a dragon with the Dragon Fruit as it is from the Zoan category. With the Dragon Fruit, players can transform into dragons, which is also known as 'Full Form.' In comparison to the hybrid form, players regenerate slowly in this form. The three hybrid form spells can be utilized alongside Dragon Breath, the only spell accessible in full form.

Most attacks from the fruit can diminish the enemies' ability to dodge. This proves to be of great help during PVPs and difficult skirmishes against the toughest bosses on the map. Players can use this fruit for the Golden Arena raid (one of the deadliest places to battle). Players have to be at level 1600, and they can easily solo the raid with this fruit.

Why is Dragon Fruit so expensive in Roblox King Legacy?

The fruit's price tag is very expensive compared to the other Devil Fruits because it is extremely rare in the game. Anyone who receives a Dragon Fruit can quickly level up by utilizing the dragon's power to finish the most difficult quests to earn more Beli and Gems.

Devil Fruits similar to Dragon Fruit in Roblox King Legacy

Dough Fruit

Sand Fruit

Phoenix Fruit

Love Fruit

Spirit Fruit

Spike Fruit

Magma Fruit

Venom Fruit

String Fruit

Snow Fruit

There are several more Devil Fruits in the game, but the ones listed above are currently in the meta and have the same potency as the Dragon Fruit.

Mochi Mochi No Mi, also known as Dough Fruit, competes with Dragon Fruit, and players have intense debates regarding this comparison. Both fruits have comparable abilities, and they are both very rare, although Dough Fruit is more prevalent in the Black Market and Gacha than Dragon Fruit.

