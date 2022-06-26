5 best new Roblox games to explore (June 2022)

Since Roblox's inception, users have had total flexibility to design and refine games. The fundamentals of this gaming platform have remained consistent over the years.

Millions of games belonging to different genres are available for users to discover, but only a few rises to the top. Roblox is one of the most populated metaverses in the gaming world, with popular games having over a billion visits.

Roblox is thriving, with advanced titles dropping routinely

5) Weapon Fighting Simulator

As the title hints, players must use various weapons and spells to battle many opponents and bosses to become the greatest warrior. With its distinctive mechanics and texture art, Weapon Fighting Simulator has a lot to offer.

Players can teleport to other planets as the game progresses and defeats its most powerful foes. Players can also use "spell buffs" to increase the power of their spells.

This game offers a lot, from using swords as a floating hoverboard to hatching eggs for pets. With various creatures lurking in the world of Weapon Fighting Simulator, players will have a memorable Roblox experience, defeating them with upgraded spells and exotic weapons.

Players can also participate in in-game events to earn exclusive rewards and more.

Distinguishing features

Various in-game pets and weaponry

Attractive gameplay mechanics

The concept of upgrading spells

With over 183 million visits in a short period, the Weapon Fighting Simulator is a must-play game in 2022.

4) Mining Simulator 2

In Mine Simulator 2, the spiritual sequel to Roblox Mine Simulator, mine to the deepest parts of the planet with your pets by the side.

Players have to mine blocks and sell them for in-game gold coins. They must also save coins to buy more mining gear to dig quicker and deeper. Players can also obtain different "eggs" from which various pets hatch. When these pets are equipped, the mining speed of the players rises significantly.

Distinguishing features

Visually appealing game art

The texture and modeling of the pets

Smooth gameplay

With over 52 million visits, Mining Simulator 2 is undoubtedly one of the finest releases of the year.

3) Maple Hospital

Players in this hospital saga can take on the duties of any hospital employee or even check themselves in as patients. With its humorous gameplay and soundtrack, Maple Hospital never fails to make the players smile. Players who take on the roles of doctors and nurses can use various hospital equipment on their patients.

Players who assume the roles of janitors and guards may enter the scene while the hospital is in a chaotic state. Janitors are expected to keep the hospital clean, and security is required to exclude disruptive patients from preserving peace and harmony. Roblox Maple Hospital offers a realistic and fun experience for the players.

Distinguishing features

Funny gameplay mechanics

Rich in-game interactions

Several unique roles for the players

With over five million visits, Maple Hospital is an underrated role-playing game.

2) Rebirth Champions X

How many games allow players to generate resources as they please? One such game is Rebirth Champions X. click on the screen or purchase "Auto Clickers" to earn "Clicks" (in-game currency). The players use clicks to buy "Eggs," which hatch into pets of different kinds. Income is multiplied according to the pets' value, which allows the players to earn a lot of Clicks.

Distinguishing features

Concept art of various locations

Mechanic of earning in-game currency

Environment based on low-polygon models

For greater rewards and unique pets, new worlds have to be unlocked. There are several locations from which players can find exotic pets. Roblox Rebirth Champions X has over 65 million visits and is one of the best games.

1) Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic Speed Simulator is the best game, hands down. Sonic aficionados will undoubtedly enjoy this.

Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator is ideal for people who enjoy fast-paced games. The game requires players to sprint around the map collecting Gems and Sonic Rings. In-game races and other missions are also available to players. As the game advances, pets can be collected.

They can also get in-game rewards after leveling up and winning races. Players can even play as notorious Sonic characters once they unlock them.

Distinguishing features

Alluring environmental texture

High-tempo gameplay

Never-ending map

Sonic Speed Simulator has over 380 million views and has become one of the most popular games among many gamers.

