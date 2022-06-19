What is the best knife in Roblox Mystery Murder 2? 

Knives are a weapon for killers in-game, and there are plenty of them in Roblox Murder Mystery 2. These knives are ranked via a tier list. While some knives are easy to obtain, the rare ones can cost a fortune to wield.

Players can find different types of knives over the course of time, either by trading, unboxing, or buying. The value of each knife varies depending upon the rarity.

This article is the perfect place for readers to learn about the best knife in Murder Mystery 2.

Note: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

Nik's Scythe is the deadliest weapon for a murderer in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

With the value of other knives eventually changing in the market, Nik's Scythe remains at the top, unscathed. Nik's Scythe is hands down the best knife in the game, and only seven players are known to have it.

Nik's Scythe was created by Murder Mystery 2's developer Nikilis. The developer gifted the knife to his close friends (redeemed using a special in-game code) and to a few lucky individuals who helped Nikilis by reporting game bugs.

Players are asked to stay alert and avoid getting scammed if anyone in the game claims that the knife or the special code is up for trade. The estimated value of Nik's Scythe is 150,000 Seers, but it can be sold for a lot more. Some players are even ready to sell their souls to get their hands on this weapon.

Here are some other knives that come close to matching Nik's Scythe in Roblox Murder Mystery 2:

HallowScythe

Corrupt

Pixel Knife

Candy

All the Eternal knives

All the Godly knives

Knives are melee weapons used by players who play the murderer in Murder Mystery 2. Innocents are eliminated by the murderer, who can throw the knife or use it directly. Other weapons such as Saw, Candy, Battle Axe, Pixel, Spider, and Clockwork are still considered knives and can be used by the killers.

Knives are tagged as Unique, Ancient, Godly, Legendary, Rare, Vintage, Common, and Uncommon according to their value. These are the eight tiers used to rank knives in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

Appearance of Nik's Scythe in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

The ultimate weapon for killers in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nik's Scythe has the same model as Batwing (ancient knife), but the colors are replaced. The Scythe's blade is turquoise in color, and the shape is that of a bat's wing with a thin black handle and a small blue crystal placed on it. This knife stands out as the most revered weapon in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

Special mention

All the knives do the same amount of damage, it’s just the value of the knife which makes a difference.

Here are some of the knives that are worth mentioning:

Slouse's Clown

The only knife present in the game, Nikilis gifted this unique knife to Slouse, an admin in Murder Mystery 2. The model and texture are identical to that of a common Clown Knife. This knife is not placed in any tier and does not have any estimated value.

Deep Sea

Deep Sea can be obtained by unboxing Mystery Box 2 and through trading. With a blue ocean wave theme on the blade with a black handle. A unique knife must-have weapon for players in Roblox Mystery Murder 2. Deep Sea is tagged as a Rare Knife.

Rainbow (Gun)

Players can find this gun by opening Mystery Box 1 or through trading. This is one of the few guns released with the Season One update. The model is of a classic revolver but with chromatic colors over it. Rainbow comes under the Rare tier and has a partner knife under the same name.

