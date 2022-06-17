5 best pets in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is Roblox's version of Murder, a game mode from the famous Gary's Mod. The classic title was published in 2014 and had more than 500 million visits in 2017.

As of 2022, Murder Mystery 2 has 8.1 billion visits on Roblox. The server can host a maximum of 12 players assigned specific roles at the start of each game. Ten of them can play as "innocents," while the remaining two play as one "sheriff" and one "murderer."

Users gain XP based on their actions, which is used to level up. A murderer on the loose poses as one of the innocents and is on a bloody path to murder them.

Gamers must try to find and eliminate the killer as a sheriff or become a hero and survive as an innocent. They can do all this with a pet by their side. Yes, Roblox Murder Mystery 2 allows individuals to have cute and dangerous little sidekicks by their side during all this chaos.

Pets were obtained by opening crates called Pet Boxes, but during the release of the Season 1 update, this was replaced with players having to buy The Common Egg from the store to obtain pets.

Over time, some pets have become rare, thus increasing their price. Each option has its unique effects activated, and with visually appealing features, gamers yearn for them.

Five pets in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 that every user must have

5) Deathspeaker

Obtained initially by opening Pet Boxes but now only available through trading, DeathSpeaker is easily one of the rarest and most valued pets in Murder Mystery 2. The rarity skyrocketed to "Godly" once the Pet Box was removed from the game. Unfortunately, it lost a lot of value due to a duping glitch.

Deathspeaker leaves a blue flaming trial when it's floating around. Its appearance is a black skull with a tone of black and blue. It also has two horns and glowing eyes and is seen wearing a purple mixed silver hood.

Even after losing much value, DeathSpeaker is adored by the community. It has become one of the best pets in Murder Mystery 2.

4) Overseer Eye

Overseer Eye is a Legendary pet purchasable in the shop for 1000 coins before the release of the Season 1 update. It has the same model as the Overseer Eye and can be found in the Roblox Avatar Shop.

Its unique appearance made it a sought-after pet for many players. Overseer Eye is a black eyeball with a green iris and a black pupil.

Green veins are spread across the eyeball, giving the pet a chilling touch. The eye floats on the avatar's left-hand side, giving it a unique look.

3) Purple Pumpkin

Purple Pumpkin was available to users during the 2018 Halloween event, making the pet one of the rarest commodities in the game. It is only available through trading, but unfortunately, they can't find sellers easily.

This pet is a pumpkin with a face carved into the front just like a Jack-o'-lantern. The eyes and mouth are neon purple, while the head is dark violet. Purple Pumpkin floats and follows gamers, giving them a gloomy feeling when they see it.

Halloween pumpkin pets released in the 2018 event were Blue Pumpkin, Red Pumpkin, and Green Pumpkin. All of them have the same effect but with different colors. Purple Pumpkin stands on top because of its unique dark theme.

2) Chroma Fire Bunny

This pet is from the Chroma tier, which can be obtained from eggs or trading. Chroma Fire Bunny is one of the most sought-after pets in the title, even after its value dropped after a duping glitch.

Players can't get this pet easily, as they either need items worth lots to trade or Lady Luck by their side for the Common Egg to hatch a one.

The model is basically of the Fire Bunny (a commonly available pet in the game), but with chromatic (color of the rainbow) colors on it. The color of the model keeps changing into chromatic colors every second and follows users around.

It is usually rated as the best pet in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

1) <3

<3 or the Heart Pet is the game's most valued pet of all time. It was released during Valentine's Day 2016 and was purchasable for just 400 coins.

As of 2022, this pet is available through trading only if the fortunate gamer finds the rarest seller on the server or any trading forum.

Heart pet is a pink balloon in the shape of a heart with a white string attached at the bottom. The model is of the Heart Balloon found in the Roblox Avatar Shop.

Note: The article represents the author's views only.

