5 best Roblox games nobody knows about

Roblox offers a broad selection of games, each unique and entertaining in its own way. Over the years, they have proven to be the most critical factor in retaining and growing the total user base.

Due to the fact that the community creates the games, new ones are launched on a fairly frequent basis, providing players with a diverse range of options. In some instances, many individuals grow weary of the top-charting selections and want to try out something new and unusual.

As a result, they go out of their way to look for underrated titles that the majority of the game's community isn't familiar with. The following section takes a look at five such titles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Roblox games that nobody knows about

5) Pillow Fight Simulator

Pillow Fight Simulator features several unique game modes (Image via Roblox)

This game might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is quite humorous and unique. As the name implies, Pillow Fight Simulator is a game in which players fight each other with pillows. There are many different modes available, including TDM and others.

Moreover, users have various customization options and may even personalize their pillows to their liking.

For those looking for a quick and silly experience, it's worth giving a shot.

4) Body

Body is an underrated horror game that players can check out (Image via Roblox)

Body occupies the next spot on this list and is a mystery horror game that incorporates a significant amount of exploring. It doesn't feature many jump scares like most games of the horror genre, and a substantial part of its horror can be derived from the eerie atmosphere.

In essence, players have to search for a corpse in an abandoned hospital and its surroundings. However, something lurks in the shadows, and users will need to keep a close check on themselves to avoid becoming overly scared.

3) Legendary: The Forsaken Shore

The combat system of the game is very fun to try out (Image via Roblox)

Legendary: The Forsaken Shore is one of the finest games available on Roblox but sadly hasn't got enough attention lately. It belongs to the fantasy combat genre featuring PvP (Player versus Player) and PvE (Player versus Enemies) battles.

The terrain that has been built is beautiful and truly magnificent. Additionally, the fight/combat system is pretty fluid. However, players will need to put in significant effort in mastering the art of dodging, blocking, and other maneuvers to be successful.

2) Astro Academy

The game can certainly be enjoyed by everyone (Image via ZNac / YouTube)

If none of these options have enticed players so far, they can try their hand at Astro Academy. It can be compared to the classic internet game 'Learn to Fly,' and players are tasked with launching their astronaut as far as possible.

Each attempt will provide them with a specific number of tokens, which may then be used to purchase upgrades, that will improve their performance in each run/flight. This can keep players occupied for hours, and for those looking for a single-player game, this is an excellent choice.

1) POLYGUNS

POLYGUNS is among the best games (Image via Roblox)

Shooter fans will almost surely enjoy playing POLYGUNS. As a fast-paced arcade shooter, POLYGUNS is sure to keep gamers engaged. However, it hasn't received much attention and has quite a low active player count.

The game essentially features a wide range of weapons, including rifles, auto-rifles, shotguns, snipers, dual pistols, and even swords. Additionally, there is a ton of other equipment available as well.

Furthermore, the map is well-designed and ideal for fast-paced action.

Honorable Mentions: Weaponry and Combat Strike.

How to play the games mentioned above

After having Roblox Player installed, these are the general steps that users can follow to try out the games mentioned above:

Step 1: Players must navigate to the game they want on the Roblox website.

Step 2: Next, they can tap on the 'Play' icon present on their screen.

Step 3: The Roblox Player will shortly be launched, and the game will begin to load.

