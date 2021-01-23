Roblox is an online game platform that allows players to enjoy games and create them. Due to the freedom offered by Roblox, many independent game creators have had a chance to showcase their talent.

Roblox games are vibrant with their Lego-inspired characters. There are also quite a few spooky games that players can enjoy. If players want some recommendations, they can check the list below.

Also read: 5 best Roblox games to play with friends in 2021

5 most scary Roblox games in 2021

#1 - Alone in a Dark House

Image via Gamer M8 (YouTube)

This Roblox title has a chilling story that players will find interesting. The game follows a private investigator, who uncovers mysterious secrets about a family, while solving a murder case.

The game offers different badges to players, which will encourage players to play it frequently. A total of 20 players can play this game simultaneously.

Advertisement

Download it here.

#2 - Dead Silence

Image via Faded Gaming (YouTube)

If players are looking for violence and action, they must not look further than this Roblox title. Players can enjoy the multiple game modes offered by this title with their friends.

The ultimate goal is to survive till the end. The title offers 15 jump scares along with various challenges that players will have to overcome.

Download it here.

#3 - Realm of the 9 Portals

Image via Mew 246 (YouTube)

This spooky game is best enjoyed with friends. In this game, players will have to walk through dark passages and successfully cross the portal by reaching the end.

Advertisement

Players can get the Deity Relativist Artifact by entering a portal and completing the mission. As the game is still being developed, players can enjoy only three realms out of nine.

Download it here.

#4 - Before the Dawn 2

Image via VicGamerX (YouTube)

Players can enjoy this game solo or with eight players. This atmospheric horror game is appreciated for its exciting gameplay and immersive sound effects.

Players can play as a survivor, hero, or slasher. The hero can use his special ability to help aurvivors or stun a slasher. A slasher's objective is to kill survivors and the hero.

Download it here.

#5 - Roses

Image via Adam Hughes (YouTube)

This Roblox title has a great story that players will surely enjoy. The game has good graphics and a detailed backdrop, which will surely impress players.

Advertisement

The ultimate objective to find a friend. Players will have to go in search of him in a terrifying asylum, where they will find clues and uncover mysteries of his disappearance.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 highest rated Roblox games in January 2021