Who is the best player in Roblox Arsenal?

Roblox Arsenal has over 20,000 users playing at any given time, a testament to its popularity. FPS’s tend to be very competitive, and Arsenal isn’t any different. That also means some players will take the game seriously by being the best.

But with thousands of users coming and going, who’s the best in Roblox Arsenal? Some of you may already have a good idea.

Roblox Arsenal: A look at the best player

There’s one player who’s arguably the best. He consistently hit high killstreaks, knows maps like the back of his hand, and can run circles around players. And that person is Tanqr.

If you’re familiar with Arsenal, you’ve heard of Tanqr or, at the very least, seen one of his many killstreak montage videos. His ability to hit headshots with every weapon from great distances is fun to watch. And, of course, his map awareness and aim are at mastery level.

Roblox Arsenal: How to be a better Arsenal player

You, too, can be the best player (Image via Roblox)

It may seem like a pipedream, but you have the potential to be the best Roblox player, too, without spending any money. Follow these tips below, and you’ll become a better Arsenal player.

1) Adjust your settings

Take time to find the right amount of mouse sensitivity. Most computer mice have a DPI setting you can adjust. More importantly, don’t use the same settings as another pro player.

While you’re at it, also change these settings:

Shuffle your skins and kill effects

Change the color of the reticle

Turn ON auto-reload

2) Get familiar with each map

Knowing each map must be second nature (Image via Roblox)

One-third of winning games is knowing the layout of each map. You’ll want to know every nook and cranny. More importantly, you’ll need to know where the spawn points are for every map.

3) Aim for the head

As Thanos said:

“You should have gone for the head.”

The same sentiment applies to Arsenal. When you hit an enemy player in the head, it deals critical damage. They’ll die faster, and you get the kill sooner.

4) Practice with aim trainers

Aimstars can quickly improve your aim (Image via Roblox)

There are several Roblox games called “aim trainers” that help with accuracy and tracking. It’s a fantastic way to improve muscle memory without playing against players. A good one is Aimstars.

