How to earn money quickly in Roblox Bloxburg

In order to get anything done in Roblox Bloxburg players need to earn money. And they need plenty of it.

Like living in the real world, they can earn money by getting a job. This can help them earn a modest income, but not very quickly. There aren’t any codes either, so here’s what you can do to quickly earn money in Roblox Bloxburg.

How to make money quickly in Roblox Bloxburg

Mood impacts how much money you make. (Image via Roblox)

Every player has four aspects to their mood: Fun, Hunger, Energy, and Hygiene. Every single need can and will impact how much money they make when during work in Roblox Bloxburg. It’s crucial you satisfy each need before heading off to your job.

Have some fun before going to work. (Image via Roblox)

Raising your Fun meter is pretty straightforward: Do something fun. If you have a TV, watch it. If there’s a computer, play on it. If there’s a book around, read it. Keeping your Fun meter as high as possible means more money.

As for the Hygiene meter, performing any self-care pushes it further towards 100 percent. That could be brushing your hair, wearing perfume, or swimming in a pool. However, taking a shower is by far the quickest way to fill your Hygiene meter.

Rest and coffee keeps your Energy high. (Image via Roblox)

To keep your Energy meter up, sleeping and drinking coffee helps the most. If it’s already fairly high, you can get away with sitting on a couch while drinking coffee, since the former activity also raises your Energy meter. Try improving multiple meters by watching TV while eating or drinking coffee.

Last but not least, there is your Hunger meter. It’s the glue that binds all your needs. The more hungry you are, the faster your other needs drain; the higher it is, the slower each need drains.

Which job to choose in Roblox Bloxburg

A better skill level improves money earned. (Image via Roblox)

If you follow the previous steps, you can earn money quickly in Roblox Bloxburg. However, active jobs (like pizza delivery) pay more per task than passive jobs (like cashiers) do.

The difference is slight and comes down to preference. Passive jobs are easier, but quite boring. However, they allow players to do something else while generating money quickly.

Regardless of the job you choose, it’s important to stick with it. In doing so, you improve your skill with said job, which helps you earn more money and ultimately a promotion.

All of these tips will help you earn money at a quicker pace in Roblox Bloxburg.

