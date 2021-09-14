Roblox Zoo Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox fans should be happy to see some new codes popping up for Zoo Tycoon.
The game by Loaded Studios has seen an uptick in popularity since its January 2021 release. It’s a farm simulator done in Roblox form, with various options players can choose from to create their own assortment of animals.
Codes for farm simulation Roblox game
There are three active codes for the month of September 2021. The codes are as follows:
- 100kMembers: 1,000 coins
- Weekend: 1,000 coins
- Easter: 500 coins
There may have been some rumors about more codes this month, but those are likely false. All other codes should have expired by this time.
How to enter codes into Roblox Zoo Tycoon
Thankfully, entering the codes for Roblox Zoo Tycoon is an easy and straightforward process. After loading up Zoo Tycoon on Roblox, gamers should be able to see a button entitled “CODES” at the bottom left hand corner. It’s in slightly fine print, so it can be easily missed.
Gamers can click on the “CODES” button to bring up the code input screen. From there, they will want to type in the codes, and if done accurately, they will be on their way to a solid amount of coins.
What is Zoo Tycoon?
Zoo Tycoon is an offshoot of the longstanding Tycoon series. In the Roblox version, players can build houses and gather a wide variety of farm animals. Gamers can get ostriches, water buffalo, and even bears to join their animal haven.
