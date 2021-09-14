Roblox Zoo Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox fans should be happy to see some new codes popping up for Zoo Tycoon.

The game by Loaded Studios has seen an uptick in popularity since its January 2021 release. It’s a farm simulator done in Roblox form, with various options players can choose from to create their own assortment of animals.

Codes for farm simulation Roblox game

There are three active codes for the month of September 2021. The codes are as follows:

100kMembers: 1,000 coins

Weekend: 1,000 coins

Easter: 500 coins

There may have been some rumors about more codes this month, but those are likely false. All other codes should have expired by this time.

How to enter codes into Roblox Zoo Tycoon

Roblox Zoo Tycoon has a very user-friendly code input system (Image via Loaded Studios)

Thankfully, entering the codes for Roblox Zoo Tycoon is an easy and straightforward process. After loading up Zoo Tycoon on Roblox, gamers should be able to see a button entitled “CODES” at the bottom left hand corner. It’s in slightly fine print, so it can be easily missed.

Gamers can click on the “CODES” button to bring up the code input screen. From there, they will want to type in the codes, and if done accurately, they will be on their way to a solid amount of coins.

What is Zoo Tycoon?

Even lions and zebras can be added to a farm in Roblox Zoo Tycoon (Image via GamingWithKev)

Zoo Tycoon is an offshoot of the longstanding Tycoon series. In the Roblox version, players can build houses and gather a wide variety of farm animals. Gamers can get ostriches, water buffalo, and even bears to join their animal haven.

While Zoo Tycoon is enjoying strong popularity at the moment, other Tycoon games have been gaining larger fandoms as well. Here is a list of other Tycoon games that players can find on Roblox:

Dino Zoo Tycoon

City Life Tycoon

My Dragon Tycoon

Olympian Gods Tycoon

School Tycoon

Tiny Town Tycoon

Pyramid Tycoon

Game Company Tycoon

