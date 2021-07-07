Players are always looking for codes to redeem in Roblox, and the Death Star Tycoon mode is no different. Luckily, there are three codes that players can redeem as of July 2021.

Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes (July 2021)

THENOOBTWEETS - Unlocks the AutoCollect or the auto collecting bird.

- Unlocks the AutoCollect or the auto collecting bird. BLUEBIRD2020 - Unlocks the Bird's Nest Dropper for players, otherwise known as the auto collecting bird again.

- Unlocks the Bird's Nest Dropper for players, otherwise known as the auto collecting bird again. SAVETHEFLEET - Players can access their own Supremacy Ship with this code.

So far, those are the only three codes available for Death Star Tycoon in Roblox. Some parts of the game or other modes within Roblox will have codes that expire or rotate over time. In the case of Death Star Tycoon, there are no expired codes that were once available. That could change in the future though.

To redeem the codes, players need to find the circle that gives a code redemption pop up. Within the Death Star arena, that circle can be found where all of the players on the map spawn. When Roblox players make their way to the spawn, they should step into a circle. They'll find a platform afterward that needs to be jumped on to. That jump will lead to a code redemption prompt and area.

What is Death Star Tycoon in Roblox?

Roblox has a bunch of different modes to participate in and the Death Star Tycoon is another one on the list. The goal is fairly simple: collect money and be the first to finish building a player Death Star.

Players will have separate sections of the Death Star that need to be completed and can be done by teams. Within the game and the map, there are eight teams in total, which are all color coded so they are easy to see. As for the sections, the teams can complete almost all of it together, though some upgrades will require Robux or codes to acquire.

Roblox players will also quickly notice that many of the upgrades are based around Star Wars and can be found in the different sections. For example, the weapon room, where all players spawn, will contain weapons such as lightsabers and blasters for players to obtain.

Further in, there are sections such as the Throne Room and the Hangar. As the name suggests, the Hangar contains the likes of the Supremacy ship and other vehicles. On the other hand, the Throne Room is for team cosmetics in-game.

