Roblox Promo Codes for September 2021

There are tons of promo codes for the various games on Roblox. Coupled with that, there are some for the platform itself.

As of September 2021, there are promo codes available for avatar items and experiences like Mansion of Wonder and Island of Move. There are some great goodies for those who redeem.

Roblox has become an iconic gaming platform with millions of visitors each month across countless titles. Because of the game's popularity, the developers like to provide players with codes for free rewards.

Promo codes for Roblox (September 2021)

A promotional image for Roblox. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Codes

ROBLOXEDU2021: Redeem this code for the Dev Deck

Mansion of Wonder Codes

ParticleWizard: Redeem this code for the Tomes of the Magus shoulders

Island of Move Codes

StrikeAPose: Redeem this code for the Hustle Hat

How to redeem Roblox promo codes

The Roblox code redemption page. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

It is pretty easy to redeem Roblox promo codes if one knows where to look. It is a bit hidden, so these instructions will be helpful when players want to receive the free rewards listed above.

Login to the Roblox account and simply visit the Roblox Promo Codes section of the website. To the right of the screen is a text box underneath the words Enter Your Code.

Copy and paste the code into that text box and click the green Redeem button next to it. If the code is correct, players will be notified that they have successfully redeemed the reward.

