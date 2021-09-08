Roblox Promo Codes for September 2021

There are tons of promo codes for the various games on Roblox. Coupled with that, there are some for the platform itself.
As of September 2021, there are promo codes available for avatar items and experiences like Mansion of Wonder and Island of Move. There are some great goodies for those who redeem.
Roblox has become an iconic gaming platform with millions of visitors each month across countless titles. Because of the game's popularity, the developers like to provide players with codes for free rewards.
Promo codes for Roblox (September 2021)
Roblox Codes
- ROBLOXEDU2021: Redeem this code for the Dev Deck
- SPIDERCOLA: Redeem this code for the Spider Cola shoulder pet
- TWEETROBLOX: Redeem this code for The Bird Says shoulder pet
- KROGERDAYS2021: Redeem this code for the Golf Shades
- CARREFOURHOED2021: Redeem this code for the Pasta Hat
Mansion of Wonder Codes
- ParticleWizard: Redeem this code for the Tomes of the Magus shoulders
- FXArtist: Redeem this code for the Artist Backpack
- Boardwalk: Redeem this code for the Ring of Flames waist
- ThingsGoBoom: Redeem this code for the Ghastly Aura waist
- Glimmer: Redeem this code for the Head Slime accessory
Island of Move Codes
- StrikeAPose: Redeem this code for the Hustle Hat
- DIY: Redeem this code for the Kinetic Staff
- WorldAlive: Redeem this code for the Crystalline Companion
- SettingTheStage: Redeem this code for the Build it Backpack
- VictoryLap: Redeem this code for the Cardio Cans
- GetMoving: Redeem this code for the Speedy Shades
How to redeem Roblox promo codes
It is pretty easy to redeem Roblox promo codes if one knows where to look. It is a bit hidden, so these instructions will be helpful when players want to receive the free rewards listed above.
Login to the Roblox account and simply visit the Roblox Promo Codes section of the website. To the right of the screen is a text box underneath the words Enter Your Code.
Copy and paste the code into that text box and click the green Redeem button next to it. If the code is correct, players will be notified that they have successfully redeemed the reward.