Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has many weapons. Some weapons like the Seer or the Harvester are super rare and hard to get. Naturally, that means one (or more) weapons are rarest of all.

What is the rarest weapon in Roblox Murder Mystery 2? Can it still be obtained? Why is it so rare? Answers may vary depending on parameters like value and rarity. So, let’s talk about the rarest weapon in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2: The rarest weapon to get

Nik's Scythe is hands down the rarest (Image via Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)

Every weapon in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has value, driven by the game’s community. One weapon might have more value than another or drop. If you are looking for the highest valued item, Nik's Scythe, which goes up to 150,000 Seers or more.

Very few weapons ever come close to this value, but there are several, such as:

Gold Candy

Gold Hallows

Gold Sugar

Gold EW Revolver

Gold Log Chopper

Gold Minty

Gold Vampire's Edge

Gold Icebreaker

Gold Iceblaster

Pick any weapon in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 and you will see that it has a rarity attached to it. Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Vintage, Godly, Unique, and Ancient rarities. The rarest item to obtain is, again, Nik’s Scythe. Only seven people in total are known to have it.

The reason Nik's Scythe is so rare is obviously from how scarce its existence is in Roblox Murder Mystery 2. After all, it is named after Nikilis himself, the creator of Murder Mystery 2. The scythe was only ever released to Nikilis's friends. If players tell you they have a Roblox code for it, it's a scam.

Aside from Nik’s Scythe, here are a few honorable mentions:

Harvester

Elderwood Scythe

Log Chopper

Hallowscythe

Icebreaker

Batwing

Ice Wing

Other than Nik’s Scythe, every Ancient-rarity weapon is a rare weapon to get. They were either locked behind a one-time event or are trade-only. Knowing its value will help you trade up to the desired weapon.

