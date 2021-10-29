What is the rarest badge in Roblox Jailbreak?

Even a simple game like Roblox Jailbreak has optional tasks for players to perform and be rewarded for. In this case, they come in the form of badges. It’s a way to show off the best of the best Roblox Jailbreak players.

But there’s one badge that is the rarest of them all. What is it? How does one get it? Is there a reward involved? Here’s everything you need to know about the rarest badge in Roblox Jailbreak.

Roblox Jailbreak: What is the rarest badge?

MVP stands for "Most Valuable Player" (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Jailbreak has ten badges for players to achieve, and the rarest of them all is the “Most Valuable Player (MVP)” badge. It's not only the rarest of them all but also the toughest badge to get. If you can manage to get it, you will get a handsome reward.

How to get the rarest badges

Getting your hands on the rarest badge in Roblox Jailbreak is no small feat. It may take days due to the nature of its objectives. In order to get the rarest badge, you need to get every badge in Roblox Jailbreak.

Despite sounding simple at first, it’s anything but. Several badges require at least a few friends if you want any chance of achieving them.

Here are what the badges are, from easiest to hardest:

Smooth Criminal : Be the player with the highest bounty on the server, but it must be higher than 500 Bucks.

: Be the player with the highest bounty on the server, but it must be higher than 500 Bucks. Bonnie & Clyde : Find a criminal, break them out of their handcuffs, then defeat the cop who handcuffed them.

: Find a criminal, break them out of their handcuffs, then defeat the cop who handcuffed them. Bank Bust : Rob a bank with at least three other criminals.

: Rob a bank with at least three other criminals. Top Gun : While riding a vehicle, shoot down an enemy helicopter.

: While riding a vehicle, shoot down an enemy helicopter. Master Criminal : Rob the Jewelry Store, Bank, Donut Shop, and Gas Station 1 before sunset.

: Rob the Jewelry Store, Bank, Donut Shop, and Gas Station 1 before sunset. Drill Sergeant: While on the Police team, there can’t be any criminals on the server.

There are three additional badges, but they were only available during special events and do not need to be obtained to get the rarest badge, the MVP badge. Once you get those seven badges, you will get it automatically, along with an exclusive item: a wheel for every vehicle. Players will still need to buy the wheel for 1,000 Bucks.

