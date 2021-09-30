What is the fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak 2021?

Over time, the fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak has changed. New cars are routinely added, and some are even outright removed. For example, the Dune Buggy was the fastest, but that has since been patched. As of 2021, another car has taken its place.

But outlining the fastest car is not as simple as picking one. Depending on the scope of the inquiry, a player could conclude that Brulee, Roadster, or the Concept is the fastest. This article dives into the nuances of the question.

Exploring the fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak

Finding, buying, and picking up the fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak is relative. There are several factors players must consider. What does it mean to be the fastest car? Are you thinking of top speed? What about driving in reverse? The point being, the "fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak" depends on the answers to those questions.

Fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak, though unobtainable (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

However, if speed was the main factor in consideration, the fastest car would be Brulee (Bugatti or Veyron). The top speed is still unrivaled by any obtainable car in Roblox Jailbreak. However, it has since lost its position as the fastest accelerating car and fastest car in reverse. Unfortunately, the Brulee is unobtainable, given that the vehicle is not for sale.

Reaching top speed has never been faster (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

If you want to hit fast speeds in the shortest time, the Roadster is the perfect option. It broke the Brulee’s record for fastest acceleration. The Roadster can still be bought for $600,000. Locate the Badimo charging station by the Bank and pick one up.

The Concept is non-seasonal so that anyone can buy it. (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

For players looking for pure speed, the fastest available car is the Concept. This vehicle isn't linked to an event, which means it is not going anywhere. Players are recommended to collect the required cash first. The price is steep, at $2,500,000. It can be found in the Showroom, next to the basketball court.

Great speed for a great price (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

Don’t want to spend a lot of money, but still want a fast car? Over at Gun Shop 1, players will find the Challenger. The best part is that it merely costs $59,000. It is probably the most affordable fast car in the game.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

