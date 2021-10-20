Is Jailbreak for Roblox still popular in 2021?

There are thousands of games on Roblox, so you can find just about anything to play. Many are heavily inspired, others are completely unique. However, only a few dozen rise to popularity, and one of those is Roblox Jailbreak.

Over time, games can lose their flavor or maybe another game does the job better. Does Roblox Jailbreak fall into any of those categories? Is Jailbreak for Roblox still popular? Here’s the why and how.

What is Jailbreak?

Be a criminal or be in law enforcement. (Image via Roblox)

Of course, you can't answer any of those questions without knowing what you are dealing with. Jailbreak is a game in which you get to choose a life of crime or law enforcement. In doing so, the objective is to roleplay as either or.

Choosing to be a criminal means robbing banks, hopping in getaway cars, and generally causing havoc. As law enforcement, you are tasked with stopping criminals from doing damage to the city. Even if you’ve never touched Roblox Jailbreak, you can likely understand the appeal.

Is Jailbreak still popular?

Cruise around and arrest criminals. (Image via Roblox)

Because of its appeal, Jailbreak has continued to stick around for nearly five years (it was released at the beginning of 2017). There have been many updates, new items added, vehicles, jobs, places to rob. You can even pick up real-life action figures in stores.

Roblox Jailbreak is still alive and well. It’s on its sixth season with more prizes to win and contracts to take on, and also, updates to its lighting and models. It won the 5th annual Bloxy Award.

Bust out of jail as a criminal. (Image via Roblox)

To put it in perspective, Jailbreak has been played over five billion times across its nearly five-year lifespan. Almost 17 million players have it in their favorites, and on any given day, over 15,000 players are playing across dozens of servers.

While Adopt Me! may have almost five times that amount, not everyone likes the gameplay. And that’s the best part about Roblox: you can also find a game you like, whether it’s Jailbreak or Omega Tower Defense. So, yes, Jailbreak is still very popular and very much alive.

