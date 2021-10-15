For a whopping one million cash, Roblox Jailbreak players can zip around on the futuristic-looking Volt Bike. That is quite a bit of cash to have in Jailbreak, at least to the average player. So, that brings up an important question: Is the Volt Bike good in Roblox Jailbreak?

Is it even worth spending money on? Does it steer well? Is it fast or does it just look fast? We’ll answer those questions and more.

Roblox Jailbreak: Is the Volt Bike any good?

Is it worth spending cash on? (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

Long story short: The Volt Bike is fantastic. It isn’t the best vehicle in Roblox Jailbreak, or even the fastest vehicle, but it is one of the best overall. It has had a nerf or two, but it remains an excellent choice for Jailbreak players.

Its first noticeable stat is its top speed. While it isn’t as fast as a Stallion, it can get faster than the Roadster and the Volt 4x4. Its reverse speed is okay, though, nothing much to write about.

It leaves a blue trail behind (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

Just as important is its acceleration and launch. The Volt Bike gets going and gets going incredibly fast. It is, by far, the fastest accelerating vehicle in Roblox Jailbreak, hands down. It beats out the Roadster in acceleration, too.

Off-roading has been nerfed somewhat, but it’s still really good. Players will have no problem climbing hills and dunes, but steep terrain can cause problems. It handles phenomenally though, and has no problem taking ridiculously sharp turns.

Where to get the Volt Bike in Roblox Jailbreak

Get the Volt Bike at the 1M Dealership (Image via Roblox)

The Volt Bike doesn’t spawn in any particular place other than the 1M Dealership. If you aren’t sure where that is, turn north after you spawn (you’d be heading towards the top of your minimap). Use a jetpack or vehicle to get around.

When you see the wind turbines, you’re headed in the right direction. The 1M Dealership has a big “1M” sign glowing blue on the building. Drop down and buy the Volt Bike for one million cash.

Players can use a few Jailbreak codes to get a start on saving money.

