There are dozens of ways to get around Roblox Jailbreak, but none are more fun than using a jetpack to fly around. It is a great way to escape capture or confrontation, should players ever find themselves in a bit of a pickle. This is because its fuel is virtually unlimited. Instead, players get a limited charge before needing to “refuel,” which just requires you to land and wait for a short period of time.

Of course, that begs the question: Where does the jetpack spawn in Roblox Jailbreak? Since there are no longer two spawn points, the jetpack spawn has been reduced to only one. And here’s how to find it.

Where to find the Jetpack in Roblox Jailbreak

While it isn’t a prerequisite, we suggest hopping onto a small vehicle as you make your journey towards the jetpack in Roblox Jailbreak. The Patrol and Dirtbike are both fantastic options since they do not take up much space and are easier to make turns with. What isn’t optional is the $50,000 in-game cash it takes to purchase the jetpack. Try using a code or two for some quick cash to get you started.

The path that leads directly to the Canyon (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

Hop into a vehicle and head for the Canyon. If you look on the map, it’s near the Power Plant, around the southeastern corner. The Canyon is an island on its own, so it sticks out like a sore thumb. Follow the road that leads directly to the Canyon.

Once you have found the path leading to the Canyon, you have to then make your way to the very top. It may only be one road, but it does wind a lot and the turns can be sharp. Not only is it difficult to traverse, there aren’t any guardrails to stop you from falling. This is where a small agile vehicle comes in handy.

It is really hard to miss the jetpack (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

You will know you have reached the top when the road ends at a parking lot. Near the edge of the cliff, you will see a small drop to another cliff with a tree. Just before that drop, the jetpack can be seen laying on the ground. It costs $50,000 in-game cash to buy, but it is obviously worth it to get the jetpack in Roblox Jailbreak.

