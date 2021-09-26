5 best things about Roblox Jailbreak

Roblox Jailbreak has become one of the most popular games on the platform because it has so much to offer.

Players can take on the role of a criminal or a cop and roleplay however they'd like. The free spirit of Roblox Jailbreak is why so many players have made it the main game they play.

It does so many things right, which is why Roblox Jailbreak remains at the top of many players' lists.

*Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 things Roblox Jailbreak just does right

5) Versatility

A police car in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Jailbreak players have consistently praised the versatility of the game. There will never be the same situation no matter how long one plays. The different types of players, the different scenarios, the inventory of weapons and vehicles, and the ability to play your way is incredible.

4) Vast world

The world of Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The map of Roblox Jailbreak is surprisingly massive. The prison isn't the only thing in the world. There is a multitude of different locales and the game has tons of places to discover and explore. From train stations to convenience stores, it is a living, breathing world.

3) Game updates

An update image for Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The developers of Roblox Jailbreak aren't resting on their laurels any time soon. They are constantly adding to the game, updating it for different seasons, and giving players plenty to look forward to. Patches, new features, and overall updates are one of the best parts of the game.

2) Activities after escaping prison

A featured image for Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Many players complain about the lack of scale in other prison escape type games of Roblox. They just escape prison and have to wait for another round to start. Roblox Jailbreak is very different. Once a player escapes prison, they can go on a crime spree or just live life as they see fit.

1) The little things

A police station in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The details of Roblox Jailbreak are unmatched. From the small details of robberies to the massive environment players can traverse, this game is of the highest quality. The variety, the detail, the ever-changing world, and the great player base make Roblox Jailbreak a longstanding success.

