Top 5 Roblox Jailbreak Cars

Roblox Jailbreak is a popular game on the platform, giving way to various roles, weapons, and vehicles.

Vehicles are essential for escaping and staying away from the cops if you are a criminal. However, they are vital in terms of hunting down those performing the so-called Jailbreak.

There are dozens of cars to choose from in Roblox Jailbreak. While players often have a preference for vehicles, a handful of cars are truly among the best in the game, no matter how players feel about them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Roblox Jailbreak cars

5) Roadster

The only thing holding the Roadster back is its price. This expensive Roblox vehicle can speed around the world of Jailbreak, but at a cost of $600,000. It has the fastest launch speed in the game, allowing players a rapid getaway from those looking to stop their escape.

4) Lamborghini

The Lamborghini is another Roblox Jailbreak car with incredible speed. At $100,000, it is one of the cheapest premium cars. Yes, the price is a bit steep, but not compared to some of the other cars in the game. The only setback is its lack of off-road capabilities.

3) Cybertruck

In Roblox Jailbreak, players often squad up to make a break for it. The Cybertruck is the perfect vehicle for this. It can carry up to six players, and is also goood for off-roading. Reversing isn't its strong suit, but speed and taking the ride away from the streets makes this one a great choice.

2) Patrol

While technically not a car, the Patrol is still classified as one. This motorbike is nothing to scoff at. It has incredible launch and acceleration speeds. On top of that, the handling is amazing. No matter what side of Jailbreak you are on, this Roblox will get you where you need to go in no time.

1) Delorean

The Delorean is not just the best car in Roblox Jailbreak, it may be the most useful as well. This shoutout to the Back to the Future series has hovering capabilities. Not only can it outspeed most vehicles on land, it can take players across bodies of water. That gives it more versatility than any other car.

