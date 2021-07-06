Top 5 most overrated games in Roblox

Roblox has so many games, but only a handful have become the most popular among them all.

Those popular games are played by millions and for a good reason. They give Roblox players what they are looking for, whether they are an FPS, business simulator, or an RPG.

Some of them are just plain overrated, though. Regardless of their popularity, they aren't as incredible as players make them out to be. That is the definition of overrated.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 of the most overrated Roblox games

#5 - Adopt Me

Image via Roblox Corporation

Adopt Me is extremely popular with the Roblox community. It really isn't about adopting, though. Players hatch their animals from eggs and can trade them with other players. It is a nice start game for kids, but Adopt Me is overrated. The economy made by players in the game has lessened its appeal.

#4 - Bloxburg

Image via Roblox Corporation

Bloxburg can get boring fairly quickly. This is almost like a Roblox version of The Sims. It is not available for free and truly, having to pay for it is a huge part of why it is overrated. The hype behind the game isn't justified, as there are similar games that don't charge players and give them the same satisfaction.

#3 - Murder Mystery

Image via Roblox Corporation

Murder Mystery is a Roblox copy of well-known Garry's Mod mode, Murder. Many feel it doesn't work well on consoles or mobile. The heavily favored PC aspects of the game have turned others off of it. It is overrated because it takes a long time to gain the skills and items needed to perform well and at that point, it just feels like it wasn't worth it.

#2 - Roblox High School

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox High School is one of the most popular role-playing games on the planet, not just on the platform. The excitement burns out in minutes after playing. Once the main objectives of getting acclimated to high school life are done, what else is there to do? The different servers can make everything a bit surprising, depending on the players, but it is hard to want to keep playing.

#1 - MeepCity

Image via Roblox Corporation

MeepCity is more overrated because of its player base at this point than anything else. It is oversaturated with wild Roblox players who make the experience a bit less than enjoyable. There are a lot of aspects taken from other games and once you hit all of your goals, it feels like there is nothing left to do. It's useful for socialization, but that's about it.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod