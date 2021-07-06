Top 5 Roblox Jailbreak weapons

Jailbreak is one of the more popular Roblox games, where players can escape prison or be an officer to stop the escapees.

Jailbreak allows players to get their hands on a variety of weapons. The right weapon can be the difference between being caught and getting away with ease in Roblox Jailbreak.

Different weapons can be used by cops and criminals, with different roles depending on what side of the escape the player is on. Make it your goal to get one of these and win every time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best weapons in Roblox Jailbreak

5) Revolver

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Revolver is one of the best non-automatic weapons in Jailbreak. Roblox players can do some serious damage if they know how to hit their shots. The weapon can be gained for free and has a solid reload speed. One magazine is enough to eliminate another player.

4) Rocket Launcher

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Rocket Launcher would be much higher if this Roblox Jailbreak weapon wasn't so dangerous. As much as it can destroy anyone in its path, that also includes the user. It is mighty expensive, but more than worth it. The price may be off-putting, but the damage it does is insane.

3) Shotgun

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Shotgun in Jailbreak is often considered one of the best short-range weapons within any Roblox game. From a distance, it can be used to take down vehicles. From up close, it will obliterate any other player that gets in your way. The only downside is that it won't take out another player from far away.

2) Sniper

Image via RoPo Playz

Though it has a slow rate of fire, the damage and efficiency of the Sniper in Roblox Jailbreak is too good to pass up. The scope makes it easy to track enemies from afar and surprise them with massive damage. There aren't too many things more satisfying than landing a one shot kill with a sniper while being chased.

1) Uzi

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Uzi is the number one Roblox Jailbreak weapon. The fire rate will mow down anyone. Most often, players will find themselves in short or mid-range fire fights. The Uzi dominates these. It can be reloaded fast and keep players in the thick of things when they are shooting their way out.

