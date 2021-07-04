Top 5 Roblox characters

Roblox may just be the best platform available to showcase your creativity to the world.

Players can dive in and create entire worlds with Roblox Studio or craft their own stories in the multitude of games available to play. The possibilities are nearly endless with the game.

The very start of the journey is the Roblox character. Every player gets to customize their own character and take it into different games. From top to bottom, it can be altered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Roblox characters

#5 - The Overseer

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Overseer is a faction in Medieval Warfer: Reforged. This Roblox game brought forth one of the coolest characters to ever be made into a toy from the game. The Overseer, with its all-seeing eye and awesome green color scheme, is just plain cool.

#4 - MonkeyvsRoblocks

Image via Roblox Corporation

Known as The Monkey in the YouTube Roblox community, this MonkeyvsRoblocks character is a bit whacky and that's what makes it one of the best. The creator put together a dapper looking monkey that any player can copy. Only a true star can pull it off perfectly, though.

#3 - John Doe

Image via RageElixir

John Doe is a test account created by the developers of Roblox. He has a bright smile, a black cap, and all black clothes to match but players often deem them hackers if they are unaware of their existence.

There have been some incredible stories and myths to come out of what the John Doe account can do and has done.

#2 - Roblox

Image via the Roblox Corporation

Roblox is another administrative account within the game. It is primarily used to publish items in the shop and resembles John Doe just a bit, however, the colors on its feet are different.

This is the account with an ID numbered 1 and seeing this in-game is like discovering Bigfoot.

#1 - DenisDaily

Image via Denis

DenisDaily is the YouTube channel of Denis, a former Roblox YouTuber. He did so much for the community and made tons of kid-friendly content that children learned from.

As one of, if not the most, prolific Roblox content creators, it only makes sense that his in-game character is infamous. His cat shirt and the cat that rests on his shoulder are immortalized.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul