5 best Roblox games to play with friends

Some people like solo experiences, others like to enjoy Roblox with a group of friends. And with so many games available, it is not hard by any measure to find one.

Of course, with so many games to choose from, checking out the most popular Roblox games is a start. Here are the top five Roblox games to play with friends, in no particular order.

Roblox: 5 amazing games that can be played with friends

5) Arsenal

A first-person shooter. (Image via Roblox)

For those who love first-person shooters, Arsenal is where it’s at. While it’s still a fun experience playing solo, there is an entirely deeper sense of strategy when players bring along a few friends—just like mainstream first-person shooters. Alternatively, one can compete against their friends.

4) Royale High

All about fashion and glamour. (Image via Roblox)

There is something delightfully relaxing about Royale High. It isn’t trying to stress players out with fast-paced action or jumpscare. The premise is easily understood: indulge in fashion. Players can style their character to just about anything they want.

3) Jailbreak

Play as a cop or criminal. (Image via Roblox)

Jailbreak can be a very fun and addicting choice for playing with friends. It contains this huge city-sized zone that lets players choose between being a criminal or a part of law enforcement. One can either cause havoc as a criminal or lock people up in the name of justice.

2) Brookhaven

Get a job, make money, build houses. (Image via Roblox)

In the same vein as Royale High, Brookhaven is a big, open world for players to customize their in-game characters. There are jobs to do, houses to build, and even secrets to find. More importantly, it’s far more fun with friends.

1) Murder Mystery Series

Be the murderer, survive, or find the killer. (Image via Roblox)

The original Murder Mystery was and still is a big hit, so much so it spawned an even bigger sequel: Murder Mystery 2. It’s simple to play, easy to understand, and can be loads of fun with friends.

Here is how it works: there is one murderer, one sherriff, and the rest are innocent bystanders. The innocent ones can either help the sheriff deduce the murderer's identity or simply survive.

Despite being many of the top Roblox games to play with friends, these titles only scratch the surface of what the platform has to offer. There are hundreds of games to find and enjoy.

