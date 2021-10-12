5 best Roblox murder mystery games

Roblox has a surprisingly robust catalog of horror games, as it isn’t all colors and rainbows. The murder mystery genre, in particular, houses some of the most popular games here, ranging from single-player to multiplayer.

If you feel like taking a break from Squid Game X and want to feel thrills and chills, check out the best Roblox murder mystery games to play right now.

Five amazing Roblox mystery games

1) Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery has been frightening players for so long that it spawned two sequels — all of which are played to this day. It is not a solo adventure but rather a multiplayer experience. And there is a lot to love here.

The goal of Murder Mystery is simple:

One player is the murderer.

Another player is the sheriff.

The rest are innocent.

You can either help the sheriff uncover who the murderer is or play as the murderer, quietly killing others.

2) Alone in a Dark House

If multiplayer isn’t your cup of tea, that’s okay. Alone in a Dark House is for you. In fact, you can play this by yourself or with a friend.

You play a private investigator. Your task: Investigate the house at the center of a horrendous murder, one covered in almost perpetual darkness. However, something isn’t right here, and soon you’ll realize you wish you had been a paranormal investigator.

3) Impostor

For fans of Among Us, Roblox has its own version called Roblox Impostor. Up to ten players can join one server, but only one is the Impostor. Those who aren’t must quickly complete tasks and, hopefully, uncover who the Impostor is before they kill too many crewmembers.

The differences between Among Us and Impostor are there, but minor. For one, any gamer can call a meeting at any time. More importantly, the Impostors can murder despite being ejected from the party.

4) Twisted Murderer

Twister Murderer can be just like any other Roblox murder mystery game. Someone is murdering other players, while the rest need to survive. However, it shakes up the formula with unique game modes, like Juggernaut.

It then ups the ante by revealing the last two innocent players while also allowing the innocent to see the killer when they’re nearby and through walls.

5) Dead Silence

Roblox Dead Silence is yet another murder mystery game that can be played solo or with only a handful of friends (up to four players), though it is better off experienced by yourself.

A ventriloquist by the name of Mary Shaw has been murdered. It is said she haunts the local town now. Is it true? Maybe. Was that squeaking door her or the wind? It’s up to you to find out. This title is incredibly immersive, with an equally good sound design to go with it.

Now, go and have fun with any one of these fantastic murder mystery games. Try out a solo experience before moving to multiplayer, as it can enhance the atmosphere.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views and is not in any particular order.

