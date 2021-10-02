How to get Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time

Roblox A Universal Time is one of the more popular experiences based on the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Players need to strengthen themselves by fighting others, farming items, and upgrading their gear. Roblox A Universal Time is considered to be part PVP simulator, part trading and grinding simulator.

One item that Roblox A Universal Time players are grinding for the most is the Planet Shaper. If you are one of those grinders, know that the Planet Shaper is extremely rare to obtain.

How to obtain the Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time

The Planet Shaper is not a canon item in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. It was created specifically for Roblox A Universal Time.

To get your hands on one, you will need to obtain a Crystallized Stand. These are gathered through the Arrow item found across the map. Of course, not every Arrow will provide a Crystallized stand.

Keep opening Chests in Roblox A Universal Time to gather Arrows. Then use those areas to roll for a Stand and hope that you get lucky enough to obtain the Crystallized one.

Once you have a Crystallized Stand equipped, you will need to go to the mountain. There are meteors that spawn here. Interact with as many meteors as you can on the mountain. Each one gives a chance at the Planet Shaper.

The Planet Shaper has a 1% chance of dropping while you interact with meteors with the Crystallized Stand in Roblox A Universal Time. It is going to take a lot of time to acquire this rare Stand.

If luck is on your side, you can use Planet Shaper for the following abilities:

Warp Portal : Open a portal and enter it to be taken to a new location.

: Open a portal and enter it to be taken to a new location. Planetary Barrage : Unleash a barrage of punches that get faster, summons exploding crystals that also do damage, and knock your enemy back.

: Unleash a barrage of punches that get faster, summons exploding crystals that also do damage, and knock your enemy back. Teleportation Warp Punch : Throw a punch that teleports your target, deals damage, and stuns them.

: Throw a punch that teleports your target, deals damage, and stuns them. Ground Slam : Smash the ground in front of you to deal massive damage.

: Smash the ground in front of you to deal massive damage. Wing Slash : Dash forward to deal damage or simply use it as a means of traveling quicker.

: Dash forward to deal damage or simply use it as a means of traveling quicker. Rampage: This close-range attack deals huge damage over time.

