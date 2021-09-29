How to get Sol in Roblox A Universal Time

With so many Stands available in Roblox A Universal Time, a fun and easily obtained Stand is the Sol Stand. It’s a unique take on a buffed version of the Star Platinum Stand from the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, though it’s non-canon.

If you too want to use the Sol Stand, it doesn’t take much. Here’s what you can do to get started on your quest.

Roblox A Universal Time: How to Get Sol

Before players can get the Sol Stand, there is a single precondition that needs to be met. Thankfully, it is the easiest part of the achievement. The prerequisite is:

Have the Star Platinum Stand

If you don’t have it, that’s okay. Your first step is to drop your Stand. Players need to be standless. Locate the Stand Arrow and use it. Since the Stand you receive is random, it’s likely you will have to use it until you are granted the Star Platinum Stand.

Dio spawns in random locations throughout the forest. (Image via Skiez)

Once you have acquired the Star Platinum Stand from the Stand Arrow, it is time you find Dio. He’s an NPC who players can find hanging around the forest. Alternatively, players can fork over 500 Robux to summon him outright. Dio is on a 30-minute respawn timer.

Responde with "Yes" to continue. (Image via Skiez)

Once found, defeat him at the Star Platinum Stand. After he has been defeated, he will pose a question, “Do you wish to know the cosmos?” Your answer should undoubtedly be “Yes.” This will start the Creation of the Cosmos quest and set you on the path to receive Sol.

To complete the Creation of the Cosmos quest, players need to:

Perform 5 Timestop kills (on real players)

Deal 5000 damage with Star Platinum Stand

Block 1500 damage with Star Platinum Stand

Kill Dio with Star Platinum Stand

Killing Dio for the second time comes with its own precondition. In order to complete that objective, make sure the Tales of the Universe Book is equipped. If you defeat Dio in the correct manner, he will pose the same question again, “Do you wish to know the cosmos?” By answering with "Yes," Roblox A Universal Time will award you with the Sol Stand.

What is A Universal Time in Roblox?

Roblox A Universal Time is a game based primarily on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, an anime that features characters using what they call “stands.” Each stand comes from the user’s very own soul. And each has a very unique set of abilities.

In Roblox A Universal Time, players can learn and discover stands found from its source material, as well as other anime-related characters and video games. Many of the stands are canon, though Roblox A Universal Time doesn’t shy away from creating unique, non-canon versions.

Edited by Joey Carr