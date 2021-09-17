How to get the gun in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Roblox Wacky Wizards has players gather ingredients and brew potions that provide a variety of abilities.

Recently, Roblox Wacky Wizards has gone a bit further than wizards using magic, making potions, and earning abilities from them. Now, players of Roblox Wacky Wizards can wield a gun as well.

There are several different types of guns in Roblox Wacky Wizards. Players can get their hands on all of them by completing different tasks of acquiring certain gun potions.

Roblox Wacky Wizards: How to obtain the gun

A player with the gun item in Wacky Wizardz (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Wacky Wizards players can get their hands on the gun in a pretty simple way. Look to the left page of your Potion Book to see your Potion Book level. Once it is level 9, the gun ingredient will be usable on the ingredient table.

Toss it into the cauldron and the gun will be yours. Completing quests, defeating bosses, learning new ingredients, and brewing more portions are ways to increase your level to 9.

There are potions available using the gun ingredients that provide Roblox Wacky Wizards players with different guns:

Bullet potion: Create this with the Gun ingredient

Create this with the Gun ingredient Dynamite slinger potion: Create this with the Gun and Dynamite ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Dynamite ingredients Giant-ray potion: Create this with the Gun and Giant’s Ear ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Giant’s Ear ingredients Flamethrower potion: Create this with the Gun and Chilli ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Chilli ingredients Bee-cannon potion: Create this with the Gun and Honey ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Honey ingredients Shrink ray potion: Create this with the Gun and Fairy ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Fairy ingredients Beangun potion: Create this with the Gun and Beans ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Beans ingredients Watergun potion: Create this with the Gun and Fish ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Fish ingredients Poopy-gun potion: Create this with the Gun and Rotten Sandwich ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Rotten Sandwich ingredients Pig Launcher potion: Create this with the Gun and Pet Tags ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Pet Tags ingredients Poison hair potion: Create this with the Gun and Spider ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Spider ingredients Buxshoot potion: Create this with the Gun and Robux ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Robux ingredients Freeze-gun potion: Create this with the Gun and Frozen Egg ingredients

Create this with the Gun and Frozen Egg ingredients Gun-fire potion: Create this with the Airstrike and Gun ingredients

There is plenty to do with the new gun item in Roblox Wacky Wizards. Players are going to have a blast with this item, especially when it comes to creating new potions from it and other ingredients.

