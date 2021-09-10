Roblox Project New World Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Project New World takes players into a wonderful anime experience with several inspirations, including One Piece.

The goal of Roblox Project New World is to complete quests, defeat a ton of enemies, and upgrade your character so that you can become the strongest in the game.

There are a handful of codes available for Roblox Project New World as of September 2021. These can help new and old players alike ensure the next level or upgrade is reached.

Codes for Roblox Project New World (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Project New World. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

The active codes in Roblox Project New World can give Spins for more items, Gems and Cash for purchasing upgrades and cosmetics, as well as boosts to XP and Money earned for a short while.

NEXT@90KLIKES: Redeem this code for 2x XP, a Stat Refund, one Race Spin, and 25K Cash

WowResetStats: Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

30KLIKES: Redeem this code for 2x XP, 2x Money, and 15 Gems

FreeRaceSpin: Redeem this code for a free Race Spin

DOUBLEXP: Redeem this code for 2x XP for 30 minutes

GROUPONLY: Redeem this code for a 2x XP, 2x Mastery, and 2x Money

Expired Codes

Only one code for Roblox Project New World has expired thus far. The code provided a free Stat Reset. Don't worry though, as you can see another free Stat Reset code was added.

FreeStatReset: Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

How to redeem codes in Roblox Project New World

The code redemption window in Project New World. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Players can redeem codes directly in Roblox Project New World. Just launch the game and look for the Menu button in the bottom left corner of the screen. Click on that.

A list of other clickable buttons will pop up. Click on the Twitter logo to access the code redemption window. A text box will appear where you can copy and paste the code you'd like to use.

Once the code is in place, click Redeem. If the code is correct and active, Roblox Project New World will advise you if it was redeemed successfully and that you have your reward.

