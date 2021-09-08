Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes (September 2021)

Roblox Destroyer Simulator touts itself as letting players unleash their Rage on a variety of different items.

The goal is to destroy as many items as possible in Roblox Destroyer Simulator. The more items you destroy, the more Rage you gain. The more Rage you gain, the more Strength you have.

On top of that, Roblox Destroyer Simulator has a lot of areas to explore and even pets to collect. To make all of this easier, players can redeem several promotional codes for specific and random boosts.

Codes for Roblox Destroyer Simulator (September 2021)

Active Codes

7500likes - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost G3MS - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost AUR4S - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost 2mvis - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost 15kfavs - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost 4500likes - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost NINJASPEED - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost DRAGONT00TH - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost 1mvis - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost BIGBANG - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost M00N - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost SP4CE - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost UPDATE2 - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost REBIRTHS - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost 2250likes - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost C4NDY - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost COOKIE - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost CAPCAKE - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost D0NUT - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost 4kfavs - Redeem this code for a Boost

- Redeem this code for a Boost Sweet - Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost

- Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost 500likes - Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost

- Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost FIXES - Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost

- Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost 3kfavs - Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost

- Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost FURRRY - Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost

- Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost Release - Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

The code redemption window in Destroyer Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator, load into the game and look for the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. Click on that to open a new window with a text box inside of it.

Also Read

Copy and paste the code you want to use, and then press the Redeem button. If you have entered the code correctly, you will receive your Roblox Destroyer Simulator reward.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar