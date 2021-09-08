Create
Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes (September 2021)

The featured image for Destroyer Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Modified Sep 08, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Feature

Roblox Destroyer Simulator touts itself as letting players unleash their Rage on a variety of different items.

The goal is to destroy as many items as possible in Roblox Destroyer Simulator. The more items you destroy, the more Rage you gain. The more Rage you gain, the more Strength you have.

On top of that, Roblox Destroyer Simulator has a lot of areas to explore and even pets to collect. To make all of this easier, players can redeem several promotional codes for specific and random boosts.

Codes for Roblox Destroyer Simulator (September 2021)

Active Codes

  • 7500likes - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • G3MS - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • AUR4S - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • 2mvis - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • 15kfavs - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • 4500likes - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • NINJASPEED - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • DRAGONT00TH - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • 1mvis - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • BIGBANG - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • M00N - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • SP4CE - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • UPDATE2 - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • REBIRTHS - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • 2250likes - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • C4NDY - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • COOKIE - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • CAPCAKE - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • D0NUT - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • 4kfavs - Redeem this code for a Boost
  • Sweet - Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost
  • 500likes - Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost
  • FIXES - Redeem this code for a x2 Strength Boost
  • 3kfavs - Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost
  • FURRRY - Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost
  • Release - Redeem this code for a x2 Rage Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

The code redemption window in Destroyer Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
To redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator, load into the game and look for the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. Click on that to open a new window with a text box inside of it.

Copy and paste the code you want to use, and then press the Redeem button. If you have entered the code correctly, you will receive your Roblox Destroyer Simulator reward.

