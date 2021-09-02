Roblox Brookhaven Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Brookhaven is a roleplaying game where users try to live their best life in the city of Brookhaven.
Players can buy houses, drive cool vehicles, and explore the entirety of Roblox Brookhaven for an enjoyable experience. During all of that, they can also interact with other players and become popular.
When it comes to promotional codes, Roblox Brookhaven doesn't have the typical selection as one might think. Instead, players can use Music Codes at a variety of stereos and jukeboxes to play some of the most famous modern songs.
Codes for Roblox Brookhaven (September 2021)
Active Music Codes
- Pain by PinkPantheress: 6447077697
- Brooklyn Blood Pop by Syko: 6794553622
- Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish: 1321038120
- Jocelyn Flores by XXXTentacion: 1326909345
- Butter by BTS: 6843558868
- good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo: 6833920398
- Stay by The Kid LAROI (ft. Justin Bieber): 6815150969
- Industry Baby by Lil Nas X (ft. Jack Harlow): 7081437616
- Call Me By Your Name by Lil Nas X: 6620108916
- Panini by Lil Nas X: 3340674075
- Yonaguni by Bad Bunny: 6957372976
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat (ft. SZA): 6657083880
- Save Your Tears by The Weeknd: 5619169255
- Say So by Doja Cat: 521116871
- You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift: 6159978466
- Blinding Lights by The Weeknd: 4982789390
- Levitating by Dua Lipa (ft. Da Baby): 6110763546
- Heat Wave by Glass Animals: 6432181830
- Todo De Ti by Rauw Alejandro: 6887728970
- RAPSTAR by Polo G: 6678031214
- Leave The Door Open by Skill Sonic: 6760592191
- California Love by 2Pac: 5925841720
- Drop It Like It's Hot by Snoop Dogg: 292861322
- Carry On by XXXTentacion: 1003325030
- Nuketwon by Ski Mask The Slump God (ft. Juice WRLD): 2623209752
How to use Roblox Brookhaven Music Codes
To use these Music Codes in Roblox Brookhaven, players must first launch the game and then look for the speaker icon at the top of the screen. Clicking on this icon will up a window, allowing them to choose music.
However, players will first need to purchase the ability to play music for 150 Robux. After that, they can copy and paste the Roblox Brookhaven Music Codes into the text box. From there, players can hit the Enter key to enjoy music on any stereo or jukebox.
