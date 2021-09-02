Roblox Brookhaven Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Brookhaven is a roleplaying game where users try to live their best life in the city of Brookhaven.

Players can buy houses, drive cool vehicles, and explore the entirety of Roblox Brookhaven for an enjoyable experience. During all of that, they can also interact with other players and become popular.

When it comes to promotional codes, Roblox Brookhaven doesn't have the typical selection as one might think. Instead, players can use Music Codes at a variety of stereos and jukeboxes to play some of the most famous modern songs.

Codes for Roblox Brookhaven (September 2021)

A featured image for Brookhaven. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Music Codes

Pain by PinkPantheress : 6447077697

: 6447077697 Brooklyn Blood Pop by Syko : 6794553622

: 6794553622 Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish : 1321038120

: 1321038120 Jocelyn Flores by XXXTentacion : 1326909345

: 1326909345 Butter by BTS : 6843558868

: 6843558868 good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo : 6833920398

: 6833920398 Stay by The Kid LAROI (ft. Justin Bieber) : 6815150969

: 6815150969 Industry Baby by Lil Nas X (ft. Jack Harlow) : 7081437616

: 7081437616 Call Me By Your Name by Lil Nas X : 6620108916

: 6620108916 Panini by Lil Nas X : 3340674075

: 3340674075 Yonaguni by Bad Bunny : 6957372976

: 6957372976 Kiss Me More by Doja Cat (ft. SZA) : 6657083880

: 6657083880 Save Your Tears by The Weeknd : 5619169255

: 5619169255 Say So by Doja Cat : 521116871

: 521116871 You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift : 6159978466

: 6159978466 Blinding Lights by The Weeknd : 4982789390

: 4982789390 Levitating by Dua Lipa (ft. Da Baby) : 6110763546

: 6110763546 Heat Wave by Glass Animals : 6432181830

: 6432181830 Todo De Ti by Rauw Alejandro : 6887728970

: 6887728970 RAPSTAR by Polo G : 6678031214

: 6678031214 Leave The Door Open by Skill Sonic : 6760592191

: 6760592191 California Love by 2Pac : 5925841720

: 5925841720 Drop It Like It's Hot by Snoop Dogg : 292861322

: 292861322 Carry On by XXXTentacion : 1003325030

: 1003325030 Nuketwon by Ski Mask The Slump God (ft. Juice WRLD): 2623209752

How to use Roblox Brookhaven Music Codes

The code redemption window in Brookhaven. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To use these Music Codes in Roblox Brookhaven, players must first launch the game and then look for the speaker icon at the top of the screen. Clicking on this icon will up a window, allowing them to choose music.

However, players will first need to purchase the ability to play music for 150 Robux. After that, they can copy and paste the Roblox Brookhaven Music Codes into the text box. From there, players can hit the Enter key to enjoy music on any stereo or jukebox.

