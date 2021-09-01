Create
Roblox King Legacy codes (September 2021)

A featured image for King Legacy. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Sep 01, 2021, 12:02 PM ET

Roblox King Legacy is a roleplaying game inspired by the ever-popular series known as One Piece.

Players can take on a variety of roles, sailing the seas as a pirate, and battling some of the most vicious enemies that a Roblox game has ever seen. With over 705.5 million visits, saying it is popular would only be an understatement.

Roblox King Legacy is a wonderful adventure for fans of anime, manga, and roleplaying. If you are new and want to give it a try, there are plenty of codes available to get you started.

Codes for Roblox King Legacy (September 2021)

A featured image for King Legacy. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Active Codes

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Redeem this code for 3 Gems
  • 300MVISITS: Redeem this code for 100K Beli
  • 500KFAV: Redeem this code for 100K Beli
  • 250KLIKES: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
  • GasGas: Redeem this code for 1 Gem
  • BeckyStyle: Redeem this code for 100K Cash
  • Peodiz: Redeem this code for 100K Cash
  • DinoxLive: Redeem this code for 100K Cash
  • KingPieceComeBack: Redeem this code for 100K Cash
  • REDBIRD: Redeem this code for 250K Cash

Expired Codes

  • NewDragon: Redeem this code for 3 Gems
  • Brachio: Redeem this code for 1 Gem
  • 150KLIKES: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
  • 200MVISITS: Redeem this code for 100K Cash
  • 300KFAV: Redeem this code for 100K Cash
  • DragonIsStrong: Redeem this code for 100K Beli
  • 22kLike: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
  • Shadow: Redeem this code for 1 Gem
  • 26kLikes: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
  • Peerapat: Redeem this code for 200K Beli
  • 35MVisit: Redeem this code for 100K Beli
  • Thanakorn: Redeem this code for 300K Beli
  • 45MVISIT: Redeem this code for 100K Beli
  • MAOKUMA: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
  • 100KFAV: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

How to redeem codes in Roblox King Legacy

The code redemption window in King Legacy. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Redeeming codes in Roblox King Legacy is very simple. Launch the game and click the Menu button in the top left of your screen. This will open a new window in-game.

Select the Code option to gain access to a text box. Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into that text box and press the Accept button. This will redeem the code and you will receive the corresponding reward.

