Roblox King Legacy codes (September 2021)

Roblox King Legacy is a roleplaying game inspired by the ever-popular series known as One Piece.

Players can take on a variety of roles, sailing the seas as a pirate, and battling some of the most vicious enemies that a Roblox game has ever seen. With over 705.5 million visits, saying it is popular would only be an understatement.

Roblox King Legacy is a wonderful adventure for fans of anime, manga, and roleplaying. If you are new and want to give it a try, there are plenty of codes available to get you started.

Codes for Roblox King Legacy (September 2021)

Active Codes

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Redeem this code for 3 Gems

Redeem this code for 3 Gems 300MVISITS: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

Redeem this code for 100K Beli 500KFAV: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

Redeem this code for 100K Beli 250KLIKES: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

Redeem this code for a Stat Reset GasGas: Redeem this code for 1 Gem

Redeem this code for 1 Gem BeckyStyle: Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash Peodiz: Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash DinoxLive: Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash KingPieceComeBack: Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash REDBIRD: Redeem this code for 250K Cash

Expired Codes

NewDragon: Redeem this code for 3 Gems

Redeem this code for 3 Gems Brachio: Redeem this code for 1 Gem

Redeem this code for 1 Gem 150KLIKES: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

Redeem this code for a Stat Reset 200MVISITS: Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash 300KFAV: Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash DragonIsStrong: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

Redeem this code for 100K Beli 22kLike: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

Redeem this code for a Stat Reset Shadow: Redeem this code for 1 Gem

Redeem this code for 1 Gem 26kLikes: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

Redeem this code for a Stat Reset Peerapat: Redeem this code for 200K Beli

Redeem this code for 200K Beli 35MVisit: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

Redeem this code for 100K Beli Thanakorn: Redeem this code for 300K Beli

Redeem this code for 300K Beli 45MVISIT: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

Redeem this code for 100K Beli MAOKUMA: Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

Redeem this code for a Stat Reset 100KFAV: Redeem this code for 100K Beli

How to redeem codes in Roblox King Legacy

Redeeming codes in Roblox King Legacy is very simple. Launch the game and click the Menu button in the top left of your screen. This will open a new window in-game.

Select the Code option to gain access to a text box. Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into that text box and press the Accept button. This will redeem the code and you will receive the corresponding reward.

