How to get money in Roblox Adopt Me!

In Roblox Adopt Me!, the main currency is known as Bucks. This form of money can be earned in a variety of ways. Players just need to know where to start in order to increase their Bucks count.

The currency can be used to buy home decorations, pet food, toys and new clothes to make one's character look as cool as possible.

Roblox Adopt Me!: How to earn Bucks

Login each day

A player's Adopt Me! login streak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The easiest way to earn Bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! is to login on a daily basis. The game has a login streak that provides Bucks for each consecutive day.

The streak reward resets after every five days. Coupled with that, players also get a Mystery Gift on the last day.

Playing the game

A player's home in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

After logging in, players can earn more by simply playing the game. They will receive 20 Bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! after completing an entire day.

However, one has to interact in the game as sitting idle or being AFK will result in a kickout from the server.

Complete objectives

A player completing a quest in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Tasks will be given to Roblox Adopt Me! players. These will appear at the top of the screen and often deal with caring for one's pet.

Suffice to say, players must always have a pet as it will allow them to participate in these quests or objectives. From taking a shower to getting one's pet to sleep, there are a lot of simple objectives to earn Bucks from.

Money making items

A hot dog stand in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Players can set up a hot dog or lemonade stand in Roblox Adopt Me! This allows them to sell concessions to other players for Bucks.

Another method is to buy a Money Tree. Apart from decorative purposes, the tree will also grow Bucks for players to collect.

Spending real money

The Bucks purchasing window in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Also Read

Players can always spend real money in Roblox Adopt Me! to obtain Bucks. They are purchased with Robux, the currency of Roblox. Despite the ease of this method, players are urged to spend wisely.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul