Can you get free pets in Roblox Adopt Me?

Adopt Me in Roblox is a game based on collecting pets. For new or old players alike, getting some free pets can be beneficial. Free pets are especially great for players that are attempting to begin a new collection.

As one of the most popular games on the Roblox platform, Adopt Me has plenty of content for players to dive into, including a wide range of pets. The game initially started as an adoption game where players could take care of children. It later evolved into a pet-focused game where players could collect pets, decorate homes and hatch their own eggs.

Like many Roblox games, players are always looking for free items. In short, there are certainly some free pets that players can get in Adopt Me!, and the list keeps growing. There are always new opportunities to get free pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Different ways to get pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

One of the best ways to get new free pets is through events held in the game. Holiday events, such as Easter, can give players the chance to get free pets. It could involve completing a task or simply hatching event-themed eggs to receive a new event pet.

Events won't always be running in Adopt Me, though many players will need alternate methods. Perhaps the most consistent method is to get a free starter egg if players are new to the game. When the game begins, the players can head over to Sir Woofington. He will hand out a starter egg. The egg needs to be fed, among other tasks, and it will eventually hatch into a free pet.

Star Rewards is another consistent method that players can use for a free pet. Log in every day to get Star Reward bonuses which can be used to claim free pets later on. There is a catalog where players can scroll through to choose.

Playing Adopt Me and earning currency is also technically a free way to acquire pets. But earning currency takes time and sustained engagement with the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen