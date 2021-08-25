How to get the Guardian Lion in Roblox Adopt Me!

The Guardian Lion is a pet of Legendary rarity in the popular Roblox game Adopt Me.

Roblox Adopt Me allows players to collect pets of all kinds. There are your typical pets like dogs and cats, as well as mythical creatures such as dragons and even a Sasquatch.

One pet that Roblox Adopt Me players just absolutely adore is the Guardian Lion. This majestic animal is one of the coolest pets in all of Adopt Me and any serious player needs to own it.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get the Guardian Lion

The Guardian Lion in-game. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Guardian Lion was released during the Lunar New Year event of 2021. It is one of many pets in Roblox Adopt Me that doesn't hatch from an Egg and is instead obtained in another way.

The good news is that the Guardian Lion is still obtainable. The bad news, for some Roblox Adopt Me players, is that the Guardian Lion will cost you some Robux.

Did this trade! W/F/L trying to hatch a legendary from the mythic egg as I have none yet but I traded it for this! I’m happy because guardian lion is cute! #AMTrading #AMTradingTuesday @PlayAdoptMe pic.twitter.com/oPLPNeXlO8 — SaladPlays (@Salad826) August 24, 2021

You can purchase the Guardian Lion in Roblox Adopt Me for 500 Robux. That is the only way to originally obtain one. There was no special Egg, code, or challenge to complete. It has to be bought.

Of course, if you can't find the money to buy Robux and use them on the Guardian Lion, you can always trade with another Roblox Adopt Me player. A rare pet for a rare pet is usually a fair trade.

When you get your hands on a Guardian Lion, here are the different stages and tricks learns at those stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

The Guardian Lion is just the third event pet to stay permanently in Roblox Adopt Me after its initial event ended. As well, it is only the second Lion pet added to the game, coming after the regular Lion.

The Guardian Lion is a Legendary pet that isn't hard to come by in Roblox Adopt Me. For that reason, you should look to buy one or trade for one because of just how awesome it is.

