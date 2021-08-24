How to get a dog in Roblox Adopt Me! (August 2021)

Roblox Adopt Me has a variety of pets for players to obtain, including a handful of different dogs.

The dog is one of the most common pets in the world. The same can be said about the creature in Roblox Adopt Me. A lot of players end up with dogs when they first start the game.

So, how exactly does one get their hands on a dog as of August 2021? There is the common dog and other rarer breeds of dog in Roblox Adopt Me. All of them have their own way of being collected.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get a dog (August 2021)

The Robo Dog in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The regular dog is one of the more common Roblox Adopt Me pets. That is because players receive it from a Starter Egg. There is a 50/50 chance the Starter Egg will hatch a dog, with the other option being a cat.

Moreover, the common dog pet in Roblox Adopt Me can be earned through hatching a Pet Egg for 600 bucks, a Cracked Egg for 350 bucks, or simply through trading with another player.

There are a handful of other types of dogs in Roblox Adopt Me that can be collected through various means. Aside from the common Dog found in the game, here are the other dogs:

Chocolate Labrador : An uncommon pet, obtained by hatching a Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg, or through trading.

: An uncommon pet, obtained by hatching a Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg, or through trading. Dalmation : Obtainable for 250 Robux in the Christmas Event of 2019, only obtained through trading now.

: Obtainable for 250 Robux in the Christmas Event of 2019, only obtained through trading now. Blue Dog : Collected from a Blue Egg that is no longer available, only obtainable through trading.

: Collected from a Blue Egg that is no longer available, only obtainable through trading. Scoob : Scoob was obtainable from May 4, 2020 to May 18, 2020 and is no longer in Roblox Adopt Me.

: Scoob was obtainable from May 4, 2020 to May 18, 2020 and is no longer in Roblox Adopt Me. Robo Dog: A legendary pet that can be purchased for 600 Robux.

Those are all of the different forms of dogs in Roblox Adopt Me and how they can be obtained. Some are no longer available except through trading, which makes them extremely rare compared to other pets in the game.

