Every Mythic Egg Pet in Roblox Adopt Me!

The Mythic Egg has launched in Roblox Adopt Me with a wide variety of new creatures to obtain.

The premise of Adopt Me is to hatch or trade for animals, care for them, play with them, and have a good time being a pet owner. There are so many different kinds of pets, too.

With the Mythic Egg, you can imagine what kind of Roblox pets are being hatched from them. They are special creatures that every Adopt Me player is going to want to get their hands on.

Roblox Adopt Me!: Every Mythic Egg pet

A showcase image of some Mythic Egg pets in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Eight pets can be hatched from a Mythic Egg in Roblox Adopt Me. They all have different rarities, which means it will probably take more than eight eggs to obtain all of them.

Here are all of the pets found in the Mythic Egg of Roblox Adopt Me!:

Phoenix (Legendary)

Sasquatch (Rare)

Goldhorn (Legendary)

Kirin (Uncommon)

Hydra (Ultra-Rare)

Merhorse (Rare)

Wyvern (Ultra-Rare)

Wolpertinger (Common)

These are some of the most unique and amazing pets ever seen in Adopt Me! Here are the rarity chances in terms of percentage for each tier, so you know what kind of luck you need to get them all.

Common 22%

Uncommon 19%

Rare 34%

Ultra-Rare 20%

Legendary 5%

How to get a Mythic Egg in Roblox Adopt Me!

The Gumball Machine in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Now that you know what the eggs contain, you will need to know how to get a hold of a Mythic Egg in Roblox Adopt Me! This limited legendary egg was released on August 19, 2021, and replaced with the Ocean Egg.

It can be found in the same place where the Ocean Egg was. It costs $750 and can be purchased from the Gumball Machine in the Nursery. It can also be earned through trading with another player who bought one.

The Mythic Egg is the 7th Gumball Machine Egg in Roblox Adopt the 10th limited Egg and Me overall. It is unknown when this egg will be replaced, but if you look at the Ocean Egg, it arrived in April of 2021. That should give you a good idea.

