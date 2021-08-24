How to get the Shadow Dragon In Roblox Adopt Me!

The Shadow Dragon is one of the most sought after pets in all of Roblox Adopt Me.

Roblox Adopt Me has over one hundred pets that players can obtain, with some being extremely common while others are almost impossible to acquire.

While the Shadow Dragon isn't the rarest of rare, it is quite tough to obtain one these days. Here's how players used to acquire the Shadow Dragon in Roblox Adopt Me, coupled with the current method that is in place.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get the Shadow Dragon pet (August 2021)

The Shadow Dragon pet in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Shadow Dragon in Roblox Adopt Me is considered a limited Developer Product and Robux pet. It was released during the 2019 Halloween Event, from 18 October 2019 to 1 November 2019.

Roblox Adopt Me players obtained the Shadow Dragon by purchasing its respective gamepass for 1,000 Robux. It was either bought from the Candy Trading Shop near the Graveyard or simply, from the Gamepass Menu.

What do you want for the Shadow Dragon? Anything in mind? — Tempest (@Tempest79538661) August 23, 2021

However, the event has ended, meaning spending Robux is not the way to obtain the Shadow Dragon, as of August 2021. Despite that, fans are hopeful of its return in a 2021 Halloween Event.

Until players get an official announcement from the developers of Roblox Adopt Me, they will have to cough up some of their most valuable in-game pets as the Shadow Dragon is only obtainable via trade now.

@PlayAdoptMe can you bring back the the shadow dragon?? 🤠 — Ruby (@xiiiRubyiiix) August 24, 2021

If players do manage to get the Shadow Dragon, here are all of its different stages and tricks for them to try out:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Lay Down

Lay Down Pre-Teen: Joy

Joy Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Dive

Dive Full Grown: Shadow Breath

Without a major event, players will be hard-pressed to find a newborn version of the Shadow Dragon in Roblox Adopt Me. However, they can obtain one in its teen stage or older by trading.

Stay tuned to see if the Roblox Adopt Me developers have anything planned for a Halloween Event as it's just a couple of months away. The stage could be set for the Shadow Dragon's return.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul