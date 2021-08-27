How to get the Parrot in Roblox Adopt Me!

The Parrot is one of many legendary pets that players can obtain within Roblox Adopt Me.

In Roblox Adopt Me, the Parrot resembles its real-life version known as the Scarlet Macaw. It has red feathers covering its body, white feathers over its face, and then red, yellow, and blue feathers on its wings.

Being a legendary pet means the Parrot is extremely rare in Roblox Adopt Me. It was hard to come by when it was first released and is even harder to get your hands on now.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get a parrot

The Parrot is a limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me. That means it is not available to obtain permanently. Unfortunately, that means you are going to have some trouble getting hold of one these days.

It was originally released on August 31, 2019. The Parrot hatched from Jungle Eggs with only a 3% chance. It is the only legendary pet that can hatch from the Roblox Adopt Me Jungle Eggs, however.

At the time, Jungle Eggs could be purchased at the Nursery for 750 Bucks. Now, Jungle Eggs are no longer in the Nursery. The current Nursery Egg for sale in the Gumball Machine is the Mythic Egg.

So, unless you have some Jungle Eggs sitting in your inventory, you won't be able to hatch a Parrot in Roblox Adopt Me.

All hope is not lost, however. You can still find them in-game.

You just need to trade with another Roblox Adopt Me player. Since the Parrot is so rare, it will probably take something of a similar rarity for someone to give up their Parrot to you, but it doesn't hurt to try.

If you manage to get a hold of a Parrot, you can expect the following tricks at its various stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Lay down

Lay down Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Headstand

Headstand Post-Teen: Dance 1

Dance 1 Full Grown: Dance 2

Who knows? Maybe Roblox Adopt Me will cycle back through its Gumball Machine Eggs in the future. That could see the Jungle Egg return with a brand new set of players hunting for the Parrot.

