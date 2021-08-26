What is the rarest pet in Roblox Adopt Me?

Roblox Adopt Me! is based on collecting or caring for different pets, some rarer than others. Much like the Pokemon games, collecting the rarest pets and animals is one of the major appeals of the game.

Adopt Me! is developed by an independent studio and published through Roblox. The game used to be based on caring for children, but it evolved to adopt pets. Now Adopt Me! has a massive player base that looks forward to the next edition of a rare pet.

At this point, there has been one pet in Adopt Me! that has remained the rarest since its introduction in 2020. The Monkey King, which is by far the rarest. This rarity comes from a mixture of opportunity and availability within Adopt Me!

The Monkey King was part of the Monkey Fairground event, which was around for a limited time. During the event, players had to open Monkey boxes in the hopes of getting staff components. If players got three staff parts, which had a five percent chance of appearing, they could combine them with a monkey to get the Monkey king.

Getting the parts had a super low chance, and the event was limited. These factors have ensured that the gold and red Monkey King is the rarest pet players can see in Adopt Me!

Other rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

While the Monkey King is the rarest pet that players can get in Adopt Me!, it's certainly not the only one. Some pets still have meager obtainability rates or have nearly the same limited availability.

Two of the rarest pets, aside from the Monkey King, were available during a 2019 Halloween event in Roblox Adopt Me! One was the Evil Unicorn, and the other is the Bat Dragon. Both took a ton of candy corn currency to get, and they are no longer available. The Bat Dragon even has exclusive tricks which set it apart from other pets. Like other legendary pets, they can't be hatched.

One final incredibly rare pet is the Frost Furry, which was only available during a winter event in 2020. Players had to spend 800 Robux to obtain it, and the only way to get one now is by trading for it.

Edited by Srijan Sen