How to get the Lemonade Stand in Roblox Adopt Me

Added in July 2019, the Lemonade Stand is an ultra-rare toy for players to enjoy in Roblox Adopt Me.

The Lemonade Stand in Roblox Adopt Me is one of the more popular toys because of how easy it is to come by. This is also helped by the fact that the Lemonade Stand is functional.

So, how does a Roblox Adopt Me player get their hands on one? There are a couple of methods which are fairly simple. Players just need to be willing to trade or spend some real money.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get the Lemonade Stand

The Robux logo (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Lemonade Stand can be bought in the shop for 50 Robux. That is roughly 18 cents in USD. Truly, that's not much at all, but players do have to buy Robux in a larger bundle than that.

If players aren't willing to cough up that amount of cash for the Lemonade Stand in Roblox Adopt Me, they can trade for it. If they have a rare toy or pet of their own, someone is bound to purchase a Lemonade Stand and trade it to them.

How the Lemonade Stand works in Roblox Adopt Me

A player working their Lemonade Stand in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox Corporation)

It really is that easy for players to get their hands on a Lemonade Stand. Once they do, they can start putting Roblox Adopt Me Bucks back into their pocket. That is because the Lemonade Stand allows the player to sell lemonade.

Just place it down and set the price. Players can give it out for free or sell it for upwards of 20 Bucks. It also showcases the player's username on the banner along with the words "Very Cool Lemonade Stand".

When other Roblox Adopt Me players purchase lemonade from your Lemonade Stand, they can give it to a baby or pet. This will replenish the "Thirsty" task in the game.

To get Roblox Adopt Me Lemonade Stand up and running, players need to select it from their inventory. It will be transparent until they select a spot to place it with the left mouse button. Just remember it can't be placed on a sloped area.

Edited by R. Elahi