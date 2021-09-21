How to get emotes in Roblox A Universal Time

Roblox A Universal Time is an action-adventure game inspired by various shows, games, and anime series.

The most notable inspiration comes from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as stated by Roblox A Universal Time developers. This is an incredible game that has so much that players can do.

One of its main features is the ability for players to emote. Roblox A Universal Time players can express themselves much like players in Fortnite Battle Royale. There are plenty of emotes to show off.

How to acquire emotes in Roblox A Universal Time

A featured image for A Universal Time. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are several emotes that players start with. Additional emotes can be unlocked in Roblox A Universal Time by purchasing them. There are quite a few emotes to obtain.

To purchase extra emotes, you will need to go to the game experience page on the Roblox platform (not the in-game store). From there, click the Store tab to bring up what can be purchased.

There are two emote packs available. Both of them cost 120 Robux. Emotes Pack and Emote Pack v2 are what you are looking for, with each containing over eight emotes to use.

How to use emotes in Roblox A Universal Time

A player accessing the emote wheel in A Universal Time. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Unfortunately, emotes can only be accessed by PC Roblox players at this time. Mobile and console players do not have a way to use the emote wheel.

For PC players, open up the emote wheel with the "." key on your keyboard. That is the period key. This activates the emote wheel for you to select which one you'd like to use.

You can then click on the emote using your mouse cursor to perform it. If the one you want to use isn't showing, the arrows at the bottom of the page will allow you to view more.

Navigate using those arrows, left or right. If you have extra Roblox A Universal Time emotes available, they will appear as a part of a new page in the emote wheel.

