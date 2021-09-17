Roblox Escape the Darkness Codes (September 2021)

Fans are eager to find out the new codes for Roblox Escape the Darkness in September.

Escape the Darkness is one of the spookier games in the catalog for the more kid-friendly Roblox, and tries to blend a horror feel into the typical Roblox game format.

New codes out for horror influenced Roblox game

The new codes have arrived, and there are four in total. All of the working codes for the month of September 2021 are as follows:

10000LIKES: The player can earn 150 Shards

Deeter: The player can earn 250 Shards

TeraBrite: The player can earn 250 Shards

Russo: The player can earn 250 Shards

How to input the codes into Roblox Escape the Darkness

This screen is where Roblox Escape the Darkness players can enter the new codes for September (Image via Bitware Games)

The button for inputting codes on Roblox Escape the Darkness is a bit small and easy to miss. The menu to the left side of the screen is very narrow, but players should be able to make out the appearance of a dollar sign ($). This is what they will want to click on for their codes.

The page that the dollar sign button brings the player to has several different options. At the top of the screen is a section called “Redeem Code”. Players will want to enter the codes into the text box to enjoy their rewards.

What is Roblox Escape the Darkness?

Roblox Escape the Darkness has a very strong horror feel and tone (Image via Bitware Games)

Roblox Escape the Darkness is a third person horror game, and its core gameplay is similar to that of Among Us. The game takes place in an area with broken power, and the objective for the player is to fix electrical failures while eluding the killer. There is also a game mode where the player can become the killer and try to take down victims.

