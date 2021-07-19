"People who think that Roblox is made for kids should definitely sign up and try out some games because they will surely be surprised": Asco (lphoned)

Ever since the release of Roblox back in 2006, the game has amassed a huge fan following around the world.

But as the game grew in popularity and was embraced by younger audiences, it has also been subjected to criticism suggesting that it can be harmful, as teenagers are allowed to run amok without any supervision while in the game.

Regarding this matter, Sportskeeda Esports writer, Subhradeep Mukherjee reached out to a prominent content creator of Roblox, going by the name of lphoned a.k.a. Asco. During the interview, Iphoned goes over his experience as a content creator and explains that many of the preconceptions people have about the game and its player base are wrong. He elaborated,

When it comes to Roblox, people think of Barbie dolls and glitter, but it's so much more. Roblox has allowed me to make thousands from sitting in the comfort of my own home!

Here is an excerpt from the interview.

Prominent Roblox content creator expresses his thoughts

Q:Everybody that plays the game and turns into a content creator has their own unique journey. Can you enlighten us on your journey, from picking up the game to becoming who you are right now?

lphoned: My journey started the day I signed up for Roblox. I saw you can create whatever you want virtually. This really appealed to me. So there I was everyday practicing how to create models in the Roblox software. After 2 years of hard work, I managed to get my name out there.

Q: As an aspiring content creator for Roblox, what are some of the hardships you had to face on your path to success?

lphoned: I faced many difficult things. From people leaking my work, meaning it was left unmonetized, to the jealous people I had to face. I overcame all those negatives and still create content daily.

Q: Roblox is a pretty famous title among youngsters who are entering the multiplayer scene at a very young age. What are a few tips and tricks you can give readers that might help them enjoy the game and make fewer mistakes along the way?

lphoned: If you are joining Roblox, I totally recommend just researching how to do what I do, like watching videos on YouTube and reading about Roblox from different media sources. It will benefit you so much. And if you are joining Roblox for a playing experience then enjoy it! There are many games to choose from.

Q: We often find streamers or content creators who take inspiration from their real-life situations to bring forth new content. Was there a time in your life where you took inspiration from real-life events and translated them into your content?

lphoned: 100%, most of my work is inspired from the real world. When creating content I tend to go off photos and turn them into a 3D object.

Q: Arethere any interesting stories you can tell us from your streaming career so far?

lphoned: No comments.

Q: While Roblox is your main focus, there are still a plethora of games that exist in the gaming industry. Games such as the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the Far Cry franchise, Apex Legends, etc. Among the newer releases, GTA 6 is set to release sometime soon. Can you shed some light on your thoughts regarding these games?

lphoned: The newer games coming out will definitely have an impact on what I do. Motivation is such a large thing when it comes to big games coming out and you wanting to play them for sure.

Q: Roblox’s popularity has never dropped since it first came out. what do you think is keeping the game up and running for such a long time?

lphoned: Roblox has over one million live players daily. And the reason being people like me are producing fresh content. Roblox is such a great place to make new friends and to just enjoy yourself. I don’t see Roblox facing any issues anytime soon.

Q: As a Roblox model maker, was there at any point of time when the pressure became too much for you to handle?

lphoned: Near the beginning absolutely. Seeing others create content that I just felt I couldn't make, made me want to quit. But I kept at it and here I am today!

Q: People usually stereotype Roblox, suggesting that the game is for kids and it only caters to that demographic. How do you feel about such stigma?

lphoned: Roblox is seen as the “young kids platform“ ect. when you load up Roblox, you will see pink sparkles, etc. However, there are hundreds more games undiscovered. From bus simulators to policing games, it's not just what you think. People who think that Roblox is made for kids should definitely sign up and try out some games because they will 100% be surprised.

Q: Being such a big name in the Roblox community, are there any words of motivation you wish to give aspiring content creators?

lphoned: If you are starting out at what you do, just keep at it and don’t give up. The worst thing you can do is give up. Just keep at it and grind daily and trust me it will pay off.

