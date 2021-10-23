5 best Roblox anime games in 2021

If you thought Roblox ignored anime, you would be wrong. Like every other genre, Roblox has a massive list of anime-based games to pick and play. Many are a collision of various properties, while some are focused on one universe.

Here are five of the best Roblox anime games to dive right into.

Roblox: 5 best anime games in 2021

5) Anime Tycoon

Anime Tycoon is a sandbox for players (Image via Roblox)

Anime Tycoon makes great use of the roster of characters from popular anime, from Goku to All Might. The objective is simple: have fun playing as your favorite anime character. There is fighting to be had, your own building to construct, and levels to gain.

Unlike other Roblox games involving large rosters of anime characters, Anime Tycoon is nothing more than a sandbox. You make your own fun with what is given, like a box of assorted toys.

4) Dragon Blox Ultimate

Who hasn't pretended to power up? (Image via Roblox)

Any fan of anime is likely going to be a fan of Dragon Ball. And chances are those same fans fantasized about being their own character within their universe. In Dragon Blox Ultimate, that fantasy can come to fruition.

In Dragon Blox Ultimate, players can create their own character, train as hard as Goku, fight like Vegeta, and go on adventures with friends.

3) Blox Fruits

Based on the popular anime One Piece (Image via Roblox)

If you are a One Piece fan, then Blox Fruits is the best place to be. Players can choose to be a pirate or marine, just like the opposing factions in One Piece. As a pirate, rob cash, kill marines, and be a general nuisance; marines attempt to stop them.

While there is PVP, it isn’t as greatly emphasized as other games of this caliber. You never have to fight another player if you don’t want to.

2) Anime Fighting Simulator

Pick your favorite anime character and fight! (Image via Roblox)

But if you are definitely looking to fight other players, then you should take a look at Anime Fighting Simulator. Ever wonder what it would look like if characters from separate animes fought one another? And the best part: you are in control.

1) All Star Tower Defense

Anime meets tower defense (Image via Roblox)

Do you like anime? Do you like tower defense games? Then All Star Tower Defense is where you need to be. It takes a big roster of anime characters and gives them unique powers in the form of a tower defense game. For the uninitiated, tower defense games have you fending off waves of enemies.

Every Roblox anime game here has something unique to give to players, but all give Roblox players the opportunity to act out their fantasies with their favorite anime characters.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi