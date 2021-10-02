How to get Rainbow Haki in Roblox Blox Fruits

Despite so many hakis being available for use in Roblox Blox Fruits, few are as strong as the Rainbow Haki. To match its superiority, players have to embark on a long quest, one that involves defeating several bosses.

Roblox Blox Fruits: How to get Rainbow Haki

Speak with the Horned Man to get started. (Image via Eeechan)

Before players can even think about getting their own Rainbow Haki, a prerequisite must be fulfilled. The quest to get the ball rolling on the Rainbow Haki is locked behind a minimum level of 1950.

If you aren’t quite there yet, consider getting the Enma Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits.

After reaching level 1950, players need to find the Horned Man. This won't be difficult, as he’s in the tallest tree of the Floating Turtle Island. Talking to him will unlock a quest.

His task sounds simple: Defeat 5 bosses that have been troubling him. And these are:

Stone: Found on Starter Island

Captain Elephant: Found on Floating Turtle Island (by the Mansion)

Kilo Admiral: Found at the Giant Tree

Island Empress: Found on the Hydra Island

Beautiful Pirate: Also on Hydra Island, inside the Beautiful Pirate Domain

You must not make the mistake of defeating every boss one after the other. This is a recipe for frustration. The trick here is to defeat one boss, go back to Floating Turtle Island and speak with the Horned Man. He will give you the next target.

Defeating the fifth boss will yield your reward. With this task complete, you have now collected the Rainbow Haki in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Tips to Leveling Fast in Roblox Blox Fruits

Group enemies together awards experience faster. (Image via Roblox)

If looking at level 1950 is making your head spin, don’t worry. Getting there will be a grind, but we have a few tips for leveling fast.

Ignore the Marines; they’re better in PVP. Go with the Pirates and ignore PVP.

Take all the quests you can. Questing is by far the quickest way to level.

When you have to kill NPCs, save time by grouping them together.

Focus on improving offensive stats rather than defense.

It also goes without saying that players should take advantage of every experience code they can. It drastically reduces the time spent grinding and questing.

