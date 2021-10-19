For players to look their most fabulous in Roblox Royale High, diamonds are the choice of in-game currency that can be exchanged for outfits. And since there aren’t any Roblox codes for free diamonds, they need to be obtained by other means.

Coming across diamonds is a lot easier than you would imagine. Here's how to get diamonds in Roblox Royale High.

How to get diamonds in Roblox Royale High

Roblox Royale High players can follow these four methods to obtain more diamonds in the game:

Log into Royale High

Logging in nets you some diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Like many games on Roblox, Royale High has a login reward for getting on and logging into the game. It's a small bonus at first but keeps growing with consecutive logins, up to ten days in a row before getting a huge bonus. That makes it a fast way to earn currency quickly.

To get the daily reward, you have to do some leg work. Go to your apartment, which you can teleport to, and go to your computer. Sit down, and your avatar will automatically sign in and collect the diamonds. It resets every 20 hours.

Leveling up in Royale High

Leveling up rewards diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Leveling up is an important part of Roblox Royale High. To encourage the grind, players will get diamonds as a reward for gaining a level.

The quickest way to collect diamonds is through sleeping. When you gain energy—through sleeping—you also gain experience. Collect enough experience, level up, then be rewarded with 300 diamonds.

Find them throughout the world

Hidden diamonds are everywhere (Image via Roblox)

There is a lot to see in Roblox Royale High and so many zones to visit. Don’t ignore zones you have no interest in because they may have diamonds.

When you visit each zone, walk around and take in the sights. In doing so, you will come across diamonds strewn about the world. Sometimes they are hidden, other times they are out in the open. One place, in particular, is glitching through the Art Studio to get the diamonds outside the zone.

Use a diamond multiplier

A diamond multiplier costs Robux and is an optional choice for Roblox Royale High players. It doesn't give diamonds directly but increases the amount you receive when you collect them from leveling up and finding them throughout the world. However, it doesn't work with the login bonus. Still, it's a great way to earn diamonds for fabulous items.

