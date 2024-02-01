Arsenal codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Arsenal codes

  • home icon
By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 01, 2024 13:56 GMT
Arsenal codes
By redeeming Arsenal codes this month, you can claim free accessories instead of spending Robux. Currently, limited edition code-based announcer packs and skins are up for grabs upon the redemption process. Bandites, renowned as one of the best Arsenal players globally, collaborated with the developers to introduce a promo code-based pack featuring his voice. Use the Bandites code to add his announcer pack to your inventory.

Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the active codes, how to redeem them, and their usage in Arsenal.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Arsenal codes

The following codes are verified to be working and valid as of February 1, 2024. Active codes in Arsenal risk going inactive at any time; hence, activate them before you miss out on limited edition rewards. That said, you are advised to redeem the announcer pack and skin codes first, as their value will surge once the codes expire.

Active codes in Arsenal

Code

Rewards

ROLVE

Fanboy Skin

xonae

Xonae Announcer pack

KITTEN

Koneko Announcer pack

CBROX

Phoenix Skin

JOHN

John Announcer pack

fate

Teleport to Fate

goodnight

Teleport to Snowy Bridge

FLAMINGO

Flamingo Announcer pack

ANNA

Anna Skin

Bandites

Bandites Announcer pack

EPRIKA

Eprika Announcer pack

Inactive Arsenal codes

Inactive codes in Arsenal

Code

Rewards

NEVERBROKEN

Beatable Calling Card

CRACKED

Calling Card

dhmubruh

Grind Set Calling Card

the 2021 spooky code

Herobrine Delinquent

POKE

Poke Skin

POG

1,200 Bucks

BLOXY

Free rewards

GARCELLO

Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote

THE BANANA MAN

Free rewards

wake up

Teleport to Snowy Bridge

BRUTE

Free rewards

hammertime

Ban Hammer Skin

trolling…

Tomfoolery Delinquent skin

3BILLY

Holoend Kill Effect

NEWMILO

Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

NEWMILO (WOMAN)

Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual

E

Calling Card

How to redeem Arsenal codes

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Arsenal:

  • Launch the game and stay on the main menu.
  • Click on the small gift box icon from the bottom icon box.
  • The code box will be displayed on the screen.
  • Input the active code in the Enter Code Here text box.
  • Now, hit the Redeem button to activate the code in Arsenal.

Note: You cannot copy and paste the codes into the code box UI in Arsenal. Hence, double-check the code before hitting the Redeem button to avoid getting error notifications.

What are Arsenal codes about, and what are their importance

Active codes in Arsenal can be used to acquire free announcer packs and skins. Furthermore, you can redeem map codes to access different maps and complete their challenges. Upon redeeming a map code, you'll be directly teleported to the designated map.

Certain announcer packs and skins are code-exclusive, meaning these accessories are only obtainable via codes. You can spot them by the yellow blips above their icons in your inventory.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Arsenal code troubleshooting [How to fix]

"This Code Does Not Exist" will pop up whenever you try to redeem an expired or incorrect code. If you are not able to redeem any active code, then restart the game and start the redemption process again.

Where to find new Arsenal codes?

Follow the studio on X to get wind of the latest codes, in-game news, and updates. You can also watch our active codes table, as it'll be updated with fresh codes in Arsenal every month.

FAQs on Arsenal codes

What are the latest Arsenal codes?

As of now, there are no latest codes in Arsenal.

What codes in Arsenal offer promo-exclusive announcer packs?

EPRIKA, FLAMINGO, Bandites, and xonae offer promo-exclusive announcer packs in Arsenal.

What are the map codes in Arsenal?

fate and goodnight are the only active map codes in Arsenal.

When will the codes in Arsenal expire?

Usually, old codes risk going inactive during updates, events, passes, and collaborations.

Can you get weapons in Arsenal from codes?

No, you cannot get any type of weaponry from the active codes in Arsenal.

