Arsenal codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Arsenal codes

By redeeming Arsenal codes this month, you can claim free accessories instead of spending Robux. Currently, limited edition code-based announcer packs and skins are up for grabs upon the redemption process. Bandites, renowned as one of the best Arsenal players globally, collaborated with the developers to introduce a promo code-based pack featuring his voice. Use the Bandites code to add his announcer pack to your inventory.

Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the active codes, how to redeem them, and their usage in Arsenal.

Active Arsenal codes

Code box in Arsenal (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes are verified to be working and valid as of February 1, 2024. Active codes in Arsenal risk going inactive at any time; hence, activate them before you miss out on limited edition rewards. That said, you are advised to redeem the announcer pack and skin codes first, as their value will surge once the codes expire.

Active codes in Arsenal Code Rewards ROLVE Fanboy Skin xonae Xonae Announcer pack KITTEN Koneko Announcer pack CBROX Phoenix Skin JOHN John Announcer pack fate Teleport to Fate goodnight Teleport to Snowy Bridge FLAMINGO Flamingo Announcer pack ANNA Anna Skin Bandites Bandites Announcer pack EPRIKA Eprika Announcer pack

Inactive Arsenal codes

Inactive codes in Arsenal Code Rewards NEVERBROKEN Beatable Calling Card CRACKED Calling Card dhmubruh Grind Set Calling Card the 2021 spooky code Herobrine Delinquent POKE Poke Skin POG 1,200 Bucks BLOXY Free rewards GARCELLO Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote THE BANANA MAN Free rewards wake up Teleport to Snowy Bridge BRUTE Free rewards hammertime Ban Hammer Skin trolling… Tomfoolery Delinquent skin 3BILLY Holoend Kill Effect NEWMILO Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual NEWMILO (WOMAN) Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual E Calling Card

How to redeem Arsenal codes

Code box icon in Arsenal (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Arsenal:

Launch the game and stay on the main menu.

Click on the small gift box icon from the bottom icon box.

The code box will be displayed on the screen.

Input the active code in the Enter Code Here text box.

Now, hit the Redeem button to activate the code in Arsenal.

Note: You cannot copy and paste the codes into the code box UI in Arsenal. Hence, double-check the code before hitting the Redeem button to avoid getting error notifications.

What are Arsenal codes about, and what are their importance

Announcer packs claimed from codes in Arsenal. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Active codes in Arsenal can be used to acquire free announcer packs and skins. Furthermore, you can redeem map codes to access different maps and complete their challenges. Upon redeeming a map code, you'll be directly teleported to the designated map.

Certain announcer packs and skins are code-exclusive, meaning these accessories are only obtainable via codes. You can spot them by the yellow blips above their icons in your inventory.

Arsenal code troubleshooting [How to fix]

This Code Does Not Exist in Arsenal. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

"This Code Does Not Exist" will pop up whenever you try to redeem an expired or incorrect code. If you are not able to redeem any active code, then restart the game and start the redemption process again.

Where to find new Arsenal codes?

Follow the studio on X to get wind of the latest codes, in-game news, and updates. You can also watch our active codes table, as it'll be updated with fresh codes in Arsenal every month.

FAQs on Arsenal codes

What are the latest Arsenal codes?

As of now, there are no latest codes in Arsenal.

What codes in Arsenal offer promo-exclusive announcer packs?

EPRIKA, FLAMINGO, Bandites, and xonae offer promo-exclusive announcer packs in Arsenal.

What are the map codes in Arsenal?

fate and goodnight are the only active map codes in Arsenal.

When will the codes in Arsenal expire?

Usually, old codes risk going inactive during updates, events, passes, and collaborations.

Can you get weapons in Arsenal from codes?

No, you cannot get any type of weaponry from the active codes in Arsenal.

